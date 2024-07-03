Summary

G M Breweries Ltd (GMBL) was incorporated in December, 1981 as a Private Limited Company. It became a deemed Public Limited Company in August, 1990. The Company promoted by Jimmy W. Almeida is presently engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic liquor such as Country Liquor (CL) and Indian made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). GMBL is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share. GMBL came out with its Initial Public Offer of Shares (IPO) in September 1993 to part-finance its expansion in Indian-made foreign liquor. It is having a state of the art fully automatic Bottling Plant at Virar, District Thane, in the State of Maharashtra with a capacity to produce about 50,000 cases a day. Initially, it started producing 200 cases a day which has now reached to more than 50,000 cases a day.The company markets its products -- brandy, rum and whisky -- under brand names Pioneer Doctor Brandy, Pioneer Special Doctor Brandy, Hot Shot Rum and Reporter Choice Whisky. The company has imported Oakwood barrels to mature the whisky in order to impart the liquor with the correct character, colour, strength and distinctive taste. The expansion project embarked upon by the company to increase the production facilities for IMFL products and country liquor from the present 40.50 lac ltr and 108.0 lac ltr to 121.50 lac ltr and 216 lac ltr respectively, was completed in Mar.95. The Installed Capacity of IMFL & Country Liquor at the end of fi

