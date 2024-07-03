SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹850
Prev. Close₹846.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹784.44
Day's High₹858.9
Day's Low₹800
52 Week's High₹1,049
52 Week's Low₹464.04
Book Value₹380.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,831.52
P/E12.4
EPS68.21
Divi. Yield0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.29
18.29
18.29
18.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
804.03
663.48
572.75
486.71
Net Worth
822.32
681.77
591.04
505
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
458.46
340.12
468.62
425.87
yoy growth (%)
34.79
-27.42
10.03
13.5
Raw materials
-328.33
-231.04
-338.09
-281.18
As % of sales
71.61
67.92
72.14
66.02
Employee costs
-7.89
-8.74
-10.83
-9.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
118.05
100.05
90.78
111.28
Depreciation
-6.06
-5.48
-7.28
-5.98
Tax paid
-24.69
-19.96
-22.93
-38.38
Working capital
17.68
17.63
21.84
11.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
34.79
-27.42
10.03
13.5
Op profit growth
26.86
-15.08
-17.55
56.11
EBIT growth
17.92
10.22
-18.4
65.63
Net profit growth
16.56
18.04
-6.92
67.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.45
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.1
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.55
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.45
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
453.95
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jimmy William Almeida
Whole-time Director
Jyoti Jimmy Almeida
Independent Director
Paresh Trivedi
Whole-time Director
Kiran Yashawant Parashare
Independent Director
Dilip Diwan
Independent Director
Shantilal Haria
Independent Director
Shivani Soni
Independent Director
Urmi Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Kutchhi
Reports by G M Breweries Ltd
Summary
G M Breweries Ltd (GMBL) was incorporated in December, 1981 as a Private Limited Company. It became a deemed Public Limited Company in August, 1990. The Company promoted by Jimmy W. Almeida is presently engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic liquor such as Country Liquor (CL) and Indian made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). GMBL is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share. GMBL came out with its Initial Public Offer of Shares (IPO) in September 1993 to part-finance its expansion in Indian-made foreign liquor. It is having a state of the art fully automatic Bottling Plant at Virar, District Thane, in the State of Maharashtra with a capacity to produce about 50,000 cases a day. Initially, it started producing 200 cases a day which has now reached to more than 50,000 cases a day.The company markets its products -- brandy, rum and whisky -- under brand names Pioneer Doctor Brandy, Pioneer Special Doctor Brandy, Hot Shot Rum and Reporter Choice Whisky. The company has imported Oakwood barrels to mature the whisky in order to impart the liquor with the correct character, colour, strength and distinctive taste. The expansion project embarked upon by the company to increase the production facilities for IMFL products and country liquor from the present 40.50 lac ltr and 108.0 lac ltr to 121.50 lac ltr and 216 lac ltr respectively, was completed in Mar.95. The Installed Capacity of IMFL & Country Liquor at the end of fi
The G M Breweries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹801.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G M Breweries Ltd is ₹1831.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of G M Breweries Ltd is 12.4 and 2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G M Breweries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G M Breweries Ltd is ₹464.04 and ₹1049 as of 06 Jan ‘25
G M Breweries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.96%, 3 Years at 8.84%, 1 Year at 50.07%, 6 Month at -8.76%, 3 Month at -4.19% and 1 Month at 2.04%.
