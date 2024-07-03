iifl-logo-icon 1
G M Breweries Ltd Share Price

801.65
(-5.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:54 PM

  • Open850
  • Day's High858.9
  • 52 Wk High1,049
  • Prev. Close846.75
  • Day's Low800
  • 52 Wk Low 464.04
  • Turnover (lac)784.44
  • P/E12.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value380.32
  • EPS68.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,831.52
  • Div. Yield0.66
G M Breweries Ltd KEY RATIOS

G M Breweries Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7

arrow

19 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Apr, 2024

arrow

G M Breweries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

G M Breweries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.34%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 25.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

G M Breweries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.29

18.29

18.29

18.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

804.03

663.48

572.75

486.71

Net Worth

822.32

681.77

591.04

505

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

458.46

340.12

468.62

425.87

yoy growth (%)

34.79

-27.42

10.03

13.5

Raw materials

-328.33

-231.04

-338.09

-281.18

As % of sales

71.61

67.92

72.14

66.02

Employee costs

-7.89

-8.74

-10.83

-9.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

118.05

100.05

90.78

111.28

Depreciation

-6.06

-5.48

-7.28

-5.98

Tax paid

-24.69

-19.96

-22.93

-38.38

Working capital

17.68

17.63

21.84

11.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

34.79

-27.42

10.03

13.5

Op profit growth

26.86

-15.08

-17.55

56.11

EBIT growth

17.92

10.22

-18.4

65.63

Net profit growth

16.56

18.04

-6.92

67.05

View Ratios

View Annually Results

G M Breweries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.45

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.1

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.55

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.45

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

453.95

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT G M Breweries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jimmy William Almeida

Whole-time Director

Jyoti Jimmy Almeida

Independent Director

Paresh Trivedi

Whole-time Director

Kiran Yashawant Parashare

Independent Director

Dilip Diwan

Independent Director

Shantilal Haria

Independent Director

Shivani Soni

Independent Director

Urmi Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Kutchhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by G M Breweries Ltd

Summary

G M Breweries Ltd (GMBL) was incorporated in December, 1981 as a Private Limited Company. It became a deemed Public Limited Company in August, 1990. The Company promoted by Jimmy W. Almeida is presently engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic liquor such as Country Liquor (CL) and Indian made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). GMBL is the largest manufacturer of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra with a sizeable market share. GMBL came out with its Initial Public Offer of Shares (IPO) in September 1993 to part-finance its expansion in Indian-made foreign liquor. It is having a state of the art fully automatic Bottling Plant at Virar, District Thane, in the State of Maharashtra with a capacity to produce about 50,000 cases a day. Initially, it started producing 200 cases a day which has now reached to more than 50,000 cases a day.The company markets its products -- brandy, rum and whisky -- under brand names Pioneer Doctor Brandy, Pioneer Special Doctor Brandy, Hot Shot Rum and Reporter Choice Whisky. The company has imported Oakwood barrels to mature the whisky in order to impart the liquor with the correct character, colour, strength and distinctive taste. The expansion project embarked upon by the company to increase the production facilities for IMFL products and country liquor from the present 40.50 lac ltr and 108.0 lac ltr to 121.50 lac ltr and 216 lac ltr respectively, was completed in Mar.95. The Installed Capacity of IMFL & Country Liquor at the end of fi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the G M Breweries Ltd share price today?

The G M Breweries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹801.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of G M Breweries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of G M Breweries Ltd is ₹1831.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of G M Breweries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of G M Breweries Ltd is 12.4 and 2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of G M Breweries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a G M Breweries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of G M Breweries Ltd is ₹464.04 and ₹1049 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of G M Breweries Ltd?

G M Breweries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.96%, 3 Years at 8.84%, 1 Year at 50.07%, 6 Month at -8.76%, 3 Month at -4.19% and 1 Month at 2.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of G M Breweries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of G M Breweries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.43 %
Institutions - 0.34 %
Public - 25.23 %

