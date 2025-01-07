Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
458.46
340.12
468.62
425.87
yoy growth (%)
34.79
-27.42
10.03
13.5
Raw materials
-328.33
-231.04
-338.09
-281.18
As % of sales
71.61
67.92
72.14
66.02
Employee costs
-7.89
-8.74
-10.83
-9.9
As % of sales
1.72
2.56
2.31
2.32
Other costs
-26.68
-25.02
-30.99
-27.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.82
7.35
6.61
6.38
Operating profit
95.54
75.31
88.69
107.58
OPM
20.84
22.14
18.92
25.26
Depreciation
-6.06
-5.48
-7.28
-5.98
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.06
-0.05
-0.03
Other income
28.58
30.28
9.42
9.72
Profit before tax
118.05
100.05
90.78
111.28
Taxes
-24.69
-19.96
-22.93
-38.38
Tax rate
-20.91
-19.95
-25.26
-34.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
93.35
80.09
67.85
72.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
93.35
80.09
67.85
72.89
yoy growth (%)
16.56
18.04
-6.92
67.05
NPM
20.36
23.54
14.47
17.11
