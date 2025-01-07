iifl-logo-icon 1
G M Breweries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

792.8
(-0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:24:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

458.46

340.12

468.62

425.87

yoy growth (%)

34.79

-27.42

10.03

13.5

Raw materials

-328.33

-231.04

-338.09

-281.18

As % of sales

71.61

67.92

72.14

66.02

Employee costs

-7.89

-8.74

-10.83

-9.9

As % of sales

1.72

2.56

2.31

2.32

Other costs

-26.68

-25.02

-30.99

-27.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.82

7.35

6.61

6.38

Operating profit

95.54

75.31

88.69

107.58

OPM

20.84

22.14

18.92

25.26

Depreciation

-6.06

-5.48

-7.28

-5.98

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.06

-0.05

-0.03

Other income

28.58

30.28

9.42

9.72

Profit before tax

118.05

100.05

90.78

111.28

Taxes

-24.69

-19.96

-22.93

-38.38

Tax rate

-20.91

-19.95

-25.26

-34.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

93.35

80.09

67.85

72.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

93.35

80.09

67.85

72.89

yoy growth (%)

16.56

18.04

-6.92

67.05

NPM

20.36

23.54

14.47

17.11

