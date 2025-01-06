G M Breweries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
118.05
100.05
90.78
111.28
Depreciation
-6.06
-5.48
-7.28
-5.98
Tax paid
-24.69
-19.96
-22.93
-38.38
Working capital
17.68
17.63
21.84
11.37
Other operating items
Operating
104.97
92.23
82.4
78.28
Capital expenditure
5
-15.66
61.21
20.53
Free cash flow
109.97
76.57
143.61
98.81
Equity raised
966.1
818.71
624.55
418.12
Investing
92.35
60.54
118.29
61.31
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.38
Net in cash
1,168.42
955.83
886.46
582.63
