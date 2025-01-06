iifl-logo-icon 1
G M Breweries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

796.35
(-5.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

G M Breweries FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

118.05

100.05

90.78

111.28

Depreciation

-6.06

-5.48

-7.28

-5.98

Tax paid

-24.69

-19.96

-22.93

-38.38

Working capital

17.68

17.63

21.84

11.37

Other operating items

Operating

104.97

92.23

82.4

78.28

Capital expenditure

5

-15.66

61.21

20.53

Free cash flow

109.97

76.57

143.61

98.81

Equity raised

966.1

818.71

624.55

418.12

Investing

92.35

60.54

118.29

61.31

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.38

Net in cash

1,168.42

955.83

886.46

582.63

