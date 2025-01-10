G M Breweries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.29
18.29
18.29
18.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
804.03
663.48
572.75
486.71
Net Worth
822.32
681.77
591.04
505
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.61
2.22
2.75
3.3
Total Liabilities
823.93
683.99
593.79
508.3
Fixed Assets
245.58
192.91
156.35
158
Intangible Assets
Investments
526.33
445.73
378.87
286.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
38.83
21.48
31.99
56.94
Inventories
28.68
36.7
31.9
27.97
Inventory Days
25.39
30.01
Sundry Debtors
1.8
0.31
3.11
0.93
Debtor Days
2.47
0.99
Other Current Assets
101.86
69.65
71.21
92.69
Sundry Creditors
-21.01
-8.9
-2.82
-3.1
Creditor Days
2.24
3.32
Other Current Liabilities
-72.5
-76.28
-71.41
-61.55
Cash
13.2
23.87
26.59
6.85
Total Assets
823.94
683.99
593.8
508.31
