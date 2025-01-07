iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

G M Breweries Ltd Board Meeting

721.9
(1.11%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

G M Breweries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Jan 202512 Dec 2024
G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Kindly take a note that in accordance with regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the Company at Ganesh Niwas S. Veer Savarkar Marg Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400025 on Tuesday January 07 2025 at 11.30 A.M. to consider and to take on record interalia the Un-au¬dited Financial Results for the Quarter ending December 31 2024. Thank you Un-Audited Financial Results Foir the Quarter/Nine Months Ended 31-12-2024 Un-Audited Financial Results For the Quarter/Nine Months Ended 31-12-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.01.2025)
Board Meeting10 Oct 202416 Sep 2024
G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un Audited Financials Results For the Quarter 30-09-2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024)
Board Meeting9 Jul 202424 Jun 2024
G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Kindly take a note that in accordance with regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the Company at Ganesh Niwas, S. Veer Savarkar Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400025 on Tuesday, July 09, 2024, at 11.30 A.M. to consider and to take on record interalia the Un-au¬dited Financial Results for the Quarter ending June 30, 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results For the Quarter Ended 30-06-2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/07/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202413 May 2024
G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Convening Of Board Meeting To Allot Bonus Shares Allotment of Bonus Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting4 Apr 202420 Mar 2024
G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take a note that in accordance with regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held through audio visual means on Thursday April 04 2024 at 11.30 A.M. to consider and to take on record interalia the Au¬dited Financial Results for the quarter/year ending March 31 2024. Further the Board would consider declaration of Dividend If any on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2023-2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 20/03/2024) G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board would consider the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on: 01/04/2024) Board approved:- 1. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed/ recommended subject to approval of Members a dividend @ 700/o i.e. Rs.7/- per equity share of Rs.10 each. 2. The Board of Directors have proposed / recommended issue of Bonus Shares in proportion of 1:4 i.e. One new fully paid bonus equity share of Rs.10/- each for every 4 existing fully paid equity shares ofRs.L0/- each held as on Record Date. The bonus issue of equity shares will be subject to approval by members of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.04.2024)

G M Breweries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR G M Breweries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.