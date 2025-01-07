|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Jan 2025
|12 Dec 2024
|G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir Kindly take a note that in accordance with regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the Company at Ganesh Niwas S. Veer Savarkar Marg Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400025 on Tuesday January 07 2025 at 11.30 A.M. to consider and to take on record interalia the Un-au¬dited Financial Results for the Quarter ending December 31 2024. Thank you Un-Audited Financial Results Foir the Quarter/Nine Months Ended 31-12-2024 Un-Audited Financial Results For the Quarter/Nine Months Ended 31-12-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un Audited Financials Results For the Quarter 30-09-2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Jul 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Kindly take a note that in accordance with regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the registered office of the Company at Ganesh Niwas, S. Veer Savarkar Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai - 400025 on Tuesday, July 09, 2024, at 11.30 A.M. to consider and to take on record interalia the Un-au¬dited Financial Results for the Quarter ending June 30, 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results For the Quarter Ended 30-06-2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Convening Of Board Meeting To Allot Bonus Shares Allotment of Bonus Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Apr 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly take a note that in accordance with regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held through audio visual means on Thursday April 04 2024 at 11.30 A.M. to consider and to take on record interalia the Au¬dited Financial Results for the quarter/year ending March 31 2024. Further the Board would consider declaration of Dividend If any on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2023-2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As Per Bulletin Dated on: 20/03/2024) G.M.BREWERIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board would consider the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on: 01/04/2024) Board approved:- 1. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed/ recommended subject to approval of Members a dividend @ 700/o i.e. Rs.7/- per equity share of Rs.10 each. 2. The Board of Directors have proposed / recommended issue of Bonus Shares in proportion of 1:4 i.e. One new fully paid bonus equity share of Rs.10/- each for every 4 existing fully paid equity shares ofRs.L0/- each held as on Record Date. The bonus issue of equity shares will be subject to approval by members of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.04.2024)
