SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹4.6
Prev. Close₹4.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹4.6
Day's Low₹4.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.28
P/E0.41
EPS11.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.18
20.18
20.18
20.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
339.7
317.4
312.17
220.36
Net Worth
359.88
337.58
332.35
240.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
47.05
511.49
499.22
610.82
yoy growth (%)
-90.8
2.45
-18.27
-33.03
Raw materials
-59.46
-171.9
-166.84
-197.23
As % of sales
126.36
33.6
33.42
32.28
Employee costs
-9.43
-19.27
-20.14
-21.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-73.11
-44.23
-23.96
3.37
Depreciation
-7.17
-7.36
-2.75
-12.98
Tax paid
0
-31.82
-35.46
-1.65
Working capital
-56.91
-51.12
23.96
-16.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-90.8
2.45
-18.27
-33.03
Op profit growth
372.31
-320.34
-88.71
-4.87
EBIT growth
226.45
-490.86
-85.6
-13.3
Net profit growth
-12.61
48.91
-3,093.31
-162.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2013
Gross Sales
620.54
671.09
869.5
1,256.45
1,039.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
620.54
671.09
869.5
1,256.45
1,039.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
2.78
12.07
43.63
Other Income
3
31.67
0.28
0.81
6.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.45
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.1
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.55
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.45
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
453.95
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
M P Purushothaman
Independent Director
R Rangachari
Independent Director
Suresh Raj Madhok
Company Secretary
R Venkatesh
Managing Director
Shaji Purushothaman
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Empee Distilleries Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated on September 15, 1983 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from December 1, 1983. The company has entered into the Beverages and Distillery Industry in the year 1984 by starting manufacture of IMFL products by means of setting up first distillery unit at Mevaloorkuppam, Tamil Nadu with an installed capacity of 2000 cases/day with initial production running off on 2 semi auto lines.The company has launched its products in the brand name of Marcopolo and Victoria (Marcopolo in 4 flavours of Brandy, Rum, Whisky and Gin & Victoria in 2 flavours of Rum and Brandy). These were immediately followed by Golden Bell Brandy, McLene Brandy, etc. All these products were developed at company in-house facility and with production in the beginning running off on two semi automatic lines.In the year 1985-86, the company has entered into a strategic tie up with Brihans Maharashtra Sugar Syndicate Limited, Pune, for bottling their premium brands namely Brihans Napoleon Brandy and Brihans Premium Whisky, besides Golden Bell Brandy, Whisky, Gin and Rum in the other segments.In the year 1986-87 the production facility at Mevaloorkuppam was augmented by additional four semi automatic lines which resulted in production touching 4,000 cases per day in January 1987 and 6,000 cases in the following year. With a view to enhance the quality of the spirit that goes into production, the company has decided to set up
