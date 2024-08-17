Summary

The Company was originally incorporated on September 15, 1983 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from December 1, 1983. The company has entered into the Beverages and Distillery Industry in the year 1984 by starting manufacture of IMFL products by means of setting up first distillery unit at Mevaloorkuppam, Tamil Nadu with an installed capacity of 2000 cases/day with initial production running off on 2 semi auto lines.The company has launched its products in the brand name of Marcopolo and Victoria (Marcopolo in 4 flavours of Brandy, Rum, Whisky and Gin & Victoria in 2 flavours of Rum and Brandy). These were immediately followed by Golden Bell Brandy, McLene Brandy, etc. All these products were developed at company in-house facility and with production in the beginning running off on two semi automatic lines.In the year 1985-86, the company has entered into a strategic tie up with Brihans Maharashtra Sugar Syndicate Limited, Pune, for bottling their premium brands namely Brihans Napoleon Brandy and Brihans Premium Whisky, besides Golden Bell Brandy, Whisky, Gin and Rum in the other segments.In the year 1986-87 the production facility at Mevaloorkuppam was augmented by additional four semi automatic lines which resulted in production touching 4,000 cases per day in January 1987 and 6,000 cases in the following year. With a view to enhance the quality of the spirit that goes into production, the company has decided to set up

