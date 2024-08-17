iifl-logo-icon 1
Empee Distilleries Ltd Share Price

4.6
(-4.17%)
Jul 16, 2020|03:25:36 PM

Empee Distilleries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

4.6

Prev. Close

4.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

4.6

Day's Low

4.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.28

P/E

0.41

EPS

11.15

Divi. Yield

0

Empee Distilleries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Empee Distilleries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Empee Distilleries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:09 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.78%

Non-Promoter- 4.78%

Institutions: 4.78%

Non-Institutions: 47.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Empee Distilleries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

20.18

20.18

20.18

20.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

339.7

317.4

312.17

220.36

Net Worth

359.88

337.58

332.35

240.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

47.05

511.49

499.22

610.82

yoy growth (%)

-90.8

2.45

-18.27

-33.03

Raw materials

-59.46

-171.9

-166.84

-197.23

As % of sales

126.36

33.6

33.42

32.28

Employee costs

-9.43

-19.27

-20.14

-21.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-73.11

-44.23

-23.96

3.37

Depreciation

-7.17

-7.36

-2.75

-12.98

Tax paid

0

-31.82

-35.46

-1.65

Working capital

-56.91

-51.12

23.96

-16.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.8

2.45

-18.27

-33.03

Op profit growth

372.31

-320.34

-88.71

-4.87

EBIT growth

226.45

-490.86

-85.6

-13.3

Net profit growth

-12.61

48.91

-3,093.31

-162.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Sept-2013

Gross Sales

620.54

671.09

869.5

1,256.45

1,039.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

620.54

671.09

869.5

1,256.45

1,039.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

2.78

12.07

43.63

Other Income

3

31.67

0.28

0.81

6.57

Empee Distilleries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.45

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.1

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.55

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.45

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

453.95

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Empee Distilleries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

M P Purushothaman

Independent Director

R Rangachari

Independent Director

Suresh Raj Madhok

Company Secretary

R Venkatesh

Managing Director

Shaji Purushothaman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Empee Distilleries Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated on September 15, 1983 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from December 1, 1983. The company has entered into the Beverages and Distillery Industry in the year 1984 by starting manufacture of IMFL products by means of setting up first distillery unit at Mevaloorkuppam, Tamil Nadu with an installed capacity of 2000 cases/day with initial production running off on 2 semi auto lines.The company has launched its products in the brand name of Marcopolo and Victoria (Marcopolo in 4 flavours of Brandy, Rum, Whisky and Gin & Victoria in 2 flavours of Rum and Brandy). These were immediately followed by Golden Bell Brandy, McLene Brandy, etc. All these products were developed at company in-house facility and with production in the beginning running off on two semi automatic lines.In the year 1985-86, the company has entered into a strategic tie up with Brihans Maharashtra Sugar Syndicate Limited, Pune, for bottling their premium brands namely Brihans Napoleon Brandy and Brihans Premium Whisky, besides Golden Bell Brandy, Whisky, Gin and Rum in the other segments.In the year 1986-87 the production facility at Mevaloorkuppam was augmented by additional four semi automatic lines which resulted in production touching 4,000 cases per day in January 1987 and 6,000 cases in the following year. With a view to enhance the quality of the spirit that goes into production, the company has decided to set up
