Empee Distilleries Ltd Summary

The Company was originally incorporated on September 15, 1983 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from December 1, 1983. The company has entered into the Beverages and Distillery Industry in the year 1984 by starting manufacture of IMFL products by means of setting up first distillery unit at Mevaloorkuppam, Tamil Nadu with an installed capacity of 2000 cases/day with initial production running off on 2 semi auto lines.The company has launched its products in the brand name of Marcopolo and Victoria (Marcopolo in 4 flavours of Brandy, Rum, Whisky and Gin & Victoria in 2 flavours of Rum and Brandy). These were immediately followed by Golden Bell Brandy, McLene Brandy, etc. All these products were developed at company in-house facility and with production in the beginning running off on two semi automatic lines.In the year 1985-86, the company has entered into a strategic tie up with Brihans Maharashtra Sugar Syndicate Limited, Pune, for bottling their premium brands namely Brihans Napoleon Brandy and Brihans Premium Whisky, besides Golden Bell Brandy, Whisky, Gin and Rum in the other segments.In the year 1986-87 the production facility at Mevaloorkuppam was augmented by additional four semi automatic lines which resulted in production touching 4,000 cases per day in January 1987 and 6,000 cases in the following year. With a view to enhance the quality of the spirit that goes into production, the company has decided to set up own distillation columns and commenced work. These distillation columns were commissioned during March 1988 with a capacity of 9KLPD.In the year 1991-93, the company has acquired a brewery unit from the Government of Tamil Nadu at Kutumbakkam Village, near Chennai and began production and sales under the labels Marcopolo Strong and Lager Beer. In the year 1995-96 the production capacity of our IMFL Unit was further expanded to 10,080 cases per day / 2,52,000 cases per month. Concurrently the capacity of the secondary distillation was also increased to 20 KLPD by setting up a modern Re-Distillation Unit to meet the in house ENA requirements. The company has entered into tie-up arrangements in Pondicherry, Kerala and New Delhi for manufacture and sale of its brand products.Considering the high energy needs of the brewery and distillery units, the Company has installed Wind Energy Generators (WEGs). Eight WEGs with a capacity of 2 MW each were commissioned during the year 1996-97. The company has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) on March 29, 1997 with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), under which the Board granted permission to install 8 Wind Mills of 250 KW capacity each, for power generation and to export Power to the grid with remaining power being adjusted with liquor divisions. In the year 1997-98, the company has received Licence from the Government of Kerala for setting up of IMFL Unit at Palakkad with an initial capacity of 50,000 cases per month. In the year 1999-2000, in order to achieve economies of scale and full capacity utilization, in respect of Brewery Division, the company has entered into a tie up with Shaw Wallace & Co. Limited for bottling its Haywards 5000 Beer. Further the company has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Jagatjit Industries Limited for bottling Aristocrat White Rum. In the year 2001-2002, the company has decided to concentrate mainly on IMFL. The company hived off Brewery Division of Empee Breweries Limited. In the year 2003-04, In order to diversify and expand the business activities by means of both backward and horizontal integration and to achieve economies of scale in the existing business activities. The company has decided to expand existing distillery unit at Tamil Nadu by augmenting the capacity of Extra Neutral Alcohol Plant from 20KLPD to 70KLPD and augmenting the capacity of the distillery to handle 5.00 Lakh cases per month from the present 3.20 Lakh cases per month, set up a 60 KLPD Grain Based Distillery Unit at Nellore District, Naidupet Sub-District, Pellakuru Mandal, Pellakuru Village, Andhra Pradesh, set up Blending & Bottling IMFL Plant at Village Pellakuru Mitta, Panchayat, Pellakuru, Mandal-Pellakuru, District Nellore with a installed capacity of 0.70 Lakh cases per month, Andhra Pradesh and set up a 7.5 MW Bio-mass based power plant at Aranthangi Taluk, Pudukottai District, Tamil Nadu along with diversifying into the real estate sector by development of 2.00 Lakhs sq.ft. of residential space in Mevaloorkuppam, Sriperumbudur Taluk, Kancheepuram, District Tamil Nadu.The company has acquired from Appollo Alchobev Limited, one of our Promoter Group Companies engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of IMFL at White field, Bangalore and having an operating IMFL manufacturing Unit, Operating Assets together with the benefits and obligations of all current and valid licenses, permits and sanctions pertaining to the said assets and the manufacture of IMFL and sale thereof and the benefits of all pending contracts related thereto for the purchase of any materials and sales of IMFL for a consideration of Rs. 800.00 Lakhs vide Asset Purchase Agreement dated March 22, 2007. Accordingly the company has proposed to relocate Plant & Machinery as purchased from Appollo Alchobev Limited to Village Arabikothanur, Panchayat-Vokkaleri Hobli, District Kolar, and Karnataka along with expanding the existing capacity from 0.50 Lakh cases per month to 1.00 Lakh cases per month.