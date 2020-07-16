Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,427.55
|74.02
|1,02,887.41
|335
|0.63
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
1,951.3
|108.4
|51,072.5
|132.25
|0.52
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,282.75
|101.67
|29,394.5
|82.19
|0.14
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
403.7
|185.84
|11,435.95
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
408.95
|42.25
|7,927.37
|57.63
|0.12
|374.86
|39.05
