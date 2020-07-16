Empee Distilleries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-73.11
-44.23
-23.96
3.37
Depreciation
-7.17
-7.36
-2.75
-12.98
Tax paid
0
-31.82
-35.46
-1.65
Working capital
-56.91
-51.12
23.96
-16.94
Other operating items
Operating
-137.19
-134.53
-38.22
-28.2
Capital expenditure
0
-6.24
68.65
-0.65
Free cash flow
-137.19
-140.77
30.42
-28.85
Equity raised
401.59
581.5
679.08
568.13
Investing
-0.03
0
-95.32
0
Financing
108.7
70.56
46.62
26.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
373.05
511.28
660.8
565.99
