Empee Distilleries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.6
(-4.17%)
Jul 16, 2020|03:25:36 PM

Empee Distilleries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-73.11

-44.23

-23.96

3.37

Depreciation

-7.17

-7.36

-2.75

-12.98

Tax paid

0

-31.82

-35.46

-1.65

Working capital

-56.91

-51.12

23.96

-16.94

Other operating items

Operating

-137.19

-134.53

-38.22

-28.2

Capital expenditure

0

-6.24

68.65

-0.65

Free cash flow

-137.19

-140.77

30.42

-28.85

Equity raised

401.59

581.5

679.08

568.13

Investing

-0.03

0

-95.32

0

Financing

108.7

70.56

46.62

26.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

373.05

511.28

660.8

565.99

