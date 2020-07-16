iifl-logo-icon 1
Empee Distilleries Ltd Key Ratios

4.6
(-4.17%)
Jul 16, 2020|03:25:36 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.53

-22.81

-30.79

15.98

Op profit growth

-36.15

-67.99

-18.41

-23.57

EBIT growth

-70.49

-40.95

-17.82

-52.38

Net profit growth

75.6

349.83

-76.67

299.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.38

3.44

8.31

7.05

EBIT margin

0.89

2.81

3.67

3.09

Net profit margin

-13.61

-7.17

-1.23

-3.65

RoCE

0.98

2.68

3.71

3.94

RoNW

-6.65

-3.12

-0.66

-3.7

RoA

-3.72

-1.7

-0.31

-1.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-47.93

-27.93

-28.45

-57.06

Book value per share

134.32

180.43

213.24

212.81

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.59

-1.86

-1.98

-0.42

P/B

0.24

0.32

0.26

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

13.01

10.4

7.44

5.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

84.06

188.29

27.25

-36.42

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

46.34

39.69

28.35

42.24

Inventory days

47.77

45.33

29.48

31.74

Creditor days

-48.13

-54.58

-44.52

-41.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.11

-0.47

-0.79

-0.34

Net debt / equity

0.64

0.48

1.11

1.22

Net debt / op. profit

11.76

7.66

6.27

5.58

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.92

-33.51

-31.34

-36.78

Employee costs

-3.59

-3.54

-4.4

-4.14

Other costs

-61.09

-59.48

-55.92

-52.01

