Empee Distilleries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
20.18
20.18
20.18
20.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
339.7
317.4
312.17
220.36
Net Worth
359.88
337.58
332.35
240.54
Minority Interest
Debt
560.56
524.39
451.31
367.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
61.8
60.02
56.69
77.27
Total Liabilities
982.24
921.99
840.35
685.18
Fixed Assets
391
356.7
300.81
293.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
48.58
184.65
184.65
184.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
541.14
379.32
345.28
199.8
Inventories
55.58
28.33
21.24
16.65
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
164.83
173.52
146.15
64.35
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
387.53
259.41
254.91
227.68
Sundry Creditors
-19.76
-14.07
-11.74
-11.96
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-47.04
-67.87
-65.28
-96.92
Cash
1.51
1.31
9.6
6.94
Total Assets
982.23
921.98
840.34
685.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.