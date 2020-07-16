Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
47.05
511.49
499.22
610.82
yoy growth (%)
-90.8
2.45
-18.27
-33.03
Raw materials
-59.46
-171.9
-166.84
-197.23
As % of sales
126.36
33.6
33.42
32.28
Employee costs
-9.43
-19.27
-20.14
-21.31
As % of sales
20.04
3.76
4.03
3.48
Other costs
-24.6
-330.15
-307.76
-352.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.29
64.54
61.64
57.74
Operating profit
-46.44
-9.83
4.46
39.54
OPM
-98.7
-1.92
0.89
6.47
Depreciation
-7.17
-7.36
-2.75
-12.98
Interest expense
-20.93
-28.24
-28.05
-25.04
Other income
1.44
1.21
2.38
1.85
Profit before tax
-73.11
-44.23
-23.96
3.37
Taxes
0
-31.82
-35.46
-1.65
Tax rate
0
71.94
147.95
-48.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-73.11
-76.05
-59.43
1.72
Exceptional items
6.08
-0.64
7.92
0
Net profit
-67.02
-76.69
-51.5
1.72
yoy growth (%)
-12.61
48.91
-3,093.31
-162.5
NPM
-142.43
-14.99
-10.31
0.28
