Empee Distilleries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.6
(-4.17%)
Jul 16, 2020|03:25:36 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

47.05

511.49

499.22

610.82

yoy growth (%)

-90.8

2.45

-18.27

-33.03

Raw materials

-59.46

-171.9

-166.84

-197.23

As % of sales

126.36

33.6

33.42

32.28

Employee costs

-9.43

-19.27

-20.14

-21.31

As % of sales

20.04

3.76

4.03

3.48

Other costs

-24.6

-330.15

-307.76

-352.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.29

64.54

61.64

57.74

Operating profit

-46.44

-9.83

4.46

39.54

OPM

-98.7

-1.92

0.89

6.47

Depreciation

-7.17

-7.36

-2.75

-12.98

Interest expense

-20.93

-28.24

-28.05

-25.04

Other income

1.44

1.21

2.38

1.85

Profit before tax

-73.11

-44.23

-23.96

3.37

Taxes

0

-31.82

-35.46

-1.65

Tax rate

0

71.94

147.95

-48.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-73.11

-76.05

-59.43

1.72

Exceptional items

6.08

-0.64

7.92

0

Net profit

-67.02

-76.69

-51.5

1.72

yoy growth (%)

-12.61

48.91

-3,093.31

-162.5

NPM

-142.43

-14.99

-10.31

0.28

