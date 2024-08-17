Empee Distilleries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2012
Gross Sales
341.56
Excise Duty
89.75
Net Sales
251.81
Other Operating Income
11.51
Other Income
4.18
Total Income
267.5
Total Expenditure
242.42
PBIDT
25.08
Interest
17.87
PBDT
7.21
Depreciation
8.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.68
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.85
Minority Interest After NP
-3.52
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
19.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
56,04,579
Public Shareholding (%)
29.48
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
61,80,420
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
46.11
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
32.51
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
72,23,894
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
53.89
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
38
PBIDTM(%)
9.95
PBDTM(%)
2.86
PATM(%)
-1.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.