SectorDiversified
Open₹50.62
Prev. Close₹50.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹765.45
Day's High₹50.85
Day's Low₹47.38
52 Week's High₹86.3
52 Week's Low₹45.85
Book Value₹25.14
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,405.27
P/E17.95
EPS2.82
Divi. Yield0.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.67
73.35
24.15
24.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
595.08
416.15
345.7
266.19
Net Worth
643.75
489.5
369.85
290.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,427.22
913.38
890.5
847.28
yoy growth (%)
56.25
2.56
5.1
28.39
Raw materials
-1,218.44
-736.96
-704.53
-673.24
As % of sales
85.37
80.68
79.11
79.45
Employee costs
-13.97
-13.44
-12.86
-12.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
60.94
35.04
51.91
22.31
Depreciation
-12.7
-13.45
-10.79
-10.52
Tax paid
-15.71
-9.04
-10.48
-3.91
Working capital
83.57
33.42
11.98
28.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.25
2.56
5.1
28.39
Op profit growth
45.85
-23.92
57.39
28.01
EBIT growth
48.32
-29.32
63.59
31.5
Net profit growth
73.97
-37.24
125.19
88.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,200.62
1,819.92
1,993.07
1,431.29
918.32
Excise Duty
71.43
1.59
5.33
4.06
4.94
Net Sales
2,129.19
1,818.33
1,987.74
1,427.23
913.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.89
6.71
8.12
27.91
7.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajinder Mittal
Whole-time Director
S N Goyal
Chairman & Independent Directo
R C Nayyar
Independent Director
Neerja Jain
Independent Director
Parampal Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajeet Kumar Thakur
Joint Managing Director
Kushal Mittal
Reports by BCL Industries Ltd
Summary
BCL Industries Limited (BCL) is a part of the Mittal Group promoted by Sunita Mittal and Rajinder Mittal. The Company was incorporated on 3rd February 1976. The operation of the Company spans all aspects of real estate development, Oil and Refinery, and Distillery. The Company is a diversified business house, having business verticals of Edible Oil, Distillery and Real Estate. Under the leadership of Mr. Rajinder Mittal - the Current Managing Director, the Company has grown to become one of the largest Edible Oil manufacturers in North India, having a capacity of 1,020 TPD. The Company is engaged in the business of Edible Oil, Distillery and Real Estate developers & colonizers. Furthermore, it forayed into the business of Distillation by setting up own grain-based distillery of Extra neutral alcohol of 100 KLPD along with a bottling plant in Bathinda, Punjab, and later has doubled its capacity to 200 KLPD as the business grew. In order to grow in the Distillation business, the Company through its subsidiary is now installing a new state-ofthe-art Distillery of 200 KLPD with 10.0 MW co-generation power plant in Kharagpur, West Bengal. Also, it presently has two real estate projects namely DD Mittal Towers and Ganpati Enclave in Bathinda, Punjab.BCL Industries and Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated on February 3, 1976 as a private limited company with the name Bhatinda Chemicals. In September 3, 1992, the company was converted into a public limited company.During the year 1991
Read More
The BCL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BCL Industries Ltd is ₹1405.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BCL Industries Ltd is 17.95 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BCL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BCL Industries Ltd is ₹45.85 and ₹86.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BCL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.59%, 3 Years at 16.93%, 1 Year at -22.29%, 6 Month at -2.58%, 3 Month at -10.23% and 1 Month at -10.28%.
