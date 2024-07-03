Summary

BCL Industries Limited (BCL) is a part of the Mittal Group promoted by Sunita Mittal and Rajinder Mittal. The Company was incorporated on 3rd February 1976. The operation of the Company spans all aspects of real estate development, Oil and Refinery, and Distillery. The Company is a diversified business house, having business verticals of Edible Oil, Distillery and Real Estate. Under the leadership of Mr. Rajinder Mittal - the Current Managing Director, the Company has grown to become one of the largest Edible Oil manufacturers in North India, having a capacity of 1,020 TPD. The Company is engaged in the business of Edible Oil, Distillery and Real Estate developers & colonizers. Furthermore, it forayed into the business of Distillation by setting up own grain-based distillery of Extra neutral alcohol of 100 KLPD along with a bottling plant in Bathinda, Punjab, and later has doubled its capacity to 200 KLPD as the business grew. In order to grow in the Distillation business, the Company through its subsidiary is now installing a new state-ofthe-art Distillery of 200 KLPD with 10.0 MW co-generation power plant in Kharagpur, West Bengal. Also, it presently has two real estate projects namely DD Mittal Towers and Ganpati Enclave in Bathinda, Punjab.BCL Industries and Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated on February 3, 1976 as a private limited company with the name Bhatinda Chemicals. In September 3, 1992, the company was converted into a public limited company.During the year 1991

Read More