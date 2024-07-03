iifl-logo-icon 1
BCL Industries Ltd Share Price

47.61
(-5.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

  • Open50.62
  • Day's High50.85
  • 52 Wk High86.3
  • Prev. Close50.63
  • Day's Low47.38
  • 52 Wk Low 45.85
  • Turnover (lac)765.45
  • P/E17.95
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value25.14
  • EPS2.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,405.27
  • Div. Yield0.46
BCL Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

50.62

Prev. Close

50.63

Turnover(Lac.)

765.45

Day's High

50.85

Day's Low

47.38

52 Week's High

86.3

52 Week's Low

45.85

Book Value

25.14

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,405.27

P/E

17.95

EPS

2.82

Divi. Yield

0.46

BCL Industries Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

BCL Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BCL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.76%

Non-Promoter- 1.83%

Institutions: 1.83%

Non-Institutions: 40.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BCL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.67

73.35

24.15

24.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

595.08

416.15

345.7

266.19

Net Worth

643.75

489.5

369.85

290.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,427.22

913.38

890.5

847.28

yoy growth (%)

56.25

2.56

5.1

28.39

Raw materials

-1,218.44

-736.96

-704.53

-673.24

As % of sales

85.37

80.68

79.11

79.45

Employee costs

-13.97

-13.44

-12.86

-12.59

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

60.94

35.04

51.91

22.31

Depreciation

-12.7

-13.45

-10.79

-10.52

Tax paid

-15.71

-9.04

-10.48

-3.91

Working capital

83.57

33.42

11.98

28.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.25

2.56

5.1

28.39

Op profit growth

45.85

-23.92

57.39

28.01

EBIT growth

48.32

-29.32

63.59

31.5

Net profit growth

73.97

-37.24

125.19

88.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,200.62

1,819.92

1,993.07

1,431.29

918.32

Excise Duty

71.43

1.59

5.33

4.06

4.94

Net Sales

2,129.19

1,818.33

1,987.74

1,427.23

913.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.89

6.71

8.12

27.91

7.18

BCL Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BCL Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajinder Mittal

Whole-time Director

S N Goyal

Chairman & Independent Directo

R C Nayyar

Independent Director

Neerja Jain

Independent Director

Parampal Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajeet Kumar Thakur

Joint Managing Director

Kushal Mittal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BCL Industries Ltd

Summary

BCL Industries Limited (BCL) is a part of the Mittal Group promoted by Sunita Mittal and Rajinder Mittal. The Company was incorporated on 3rd February 1976. The operation of the Company spans all aspects of real estate development, Oil and Refinery, and Distillery. The Company is a diversified business house, having business verticals of Edible Oil, Distillery and Real Estate. Under the leadership of Mr. Rajinder Mittal - the Current Managing Director, the Company has grown to become one of the largest Edible Oil manufacturers in North India, having a capacity of 1,020 TPD. The Company is engaged in the business of Edible Oil, Distillery and Real Estate developers & colonizers. Furthermore, it forayed into the business of Distillation by setting up own grain-based distillery of Extra neutral alcohol of 100 KLPD along with a bottling plant in Bathinda, Punjab, and later has doubled its capacity to 200 KLPD as the business grew. In order to grow in the Distillation business, the Company through its subsidiary is now installing a new state-ofthe-art Distillery of 200 KLPD with 10.0 MW co-generation power plant in Kharagpur, West Bengal. Also, it presently has two real estate projects namely DD Mittal Towers and Ganpati Enclave in Bathinda, Punjab.BCL Industries and Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated on February 3, 1976 as a private limited company with the name Bhatinda Chemicals. In September 3, 1992, the company was converted into a public limited company.During the year 1991
Company FAQs

What is the BCL Industries Ltd share price today?

The BCL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹47.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of BCL Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BCL Industries Ltd is ₹1405.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BCL Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BCL Industries Ltd is 17.95 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BCL Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BCL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BCL Industries Ltd is ₹45.85 and ₹86.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BCL Industries Ltd?

BCL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.59%, 3 Years at 16.93%, 1 Year at -22.29%, 6 Month at -2.58%, 3 Month at -10.23% and 1 Month at -10.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BCL Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BCL Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.77 %
Institutions - 1.84 %
Public - 40.40 %

