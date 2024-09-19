|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Sep 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Notice for 48th Annual General Meeting Proceedings of 48th Annual General meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report on the Voting Result of 48th Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)
