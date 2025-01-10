BCL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.67
73.35
24.15
24.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
595.08
416.15
345.7
266.19
Net Worth
643.75
489.5
369.85
290.34
Minority Interest
Debt
336.06
337.71
209.73
178.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.96
11.56
12.38
12.79
Total Liabilities
996.77
838.77
591.96
482.04
Fixed Assets
386.29
358.79
174.84
124.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
67.51
45.77
43.56
35.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.46
0
0.9
0.16
Networking Capital
536.87
426.69
353.46
308.2
Inventories
345.08
291.91
194.11
250.84
Inventory Days
64.14
Sundry Debtors
93.23
69.08
101.67
134.76
Debtor Days
34.46
Other Current Assets
199.77
212.65
157.62
69.06
Sundry Creditors
-78.99
-117.05
-77.09
-99.51
Creditor Days
25.44
Other Current Liabilities
-22.22
-29.9
-22.85
-46.95
Cash
5.62
7.51
19.2
13.83
Total Assets
996.75
838.76
591.96
482.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.