BCL Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

48.34
(-1.89%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,573.09

1,362.96

1,477.9

1,001.07

694.17

Excise Duty

41.52

1.82

4.37

3.36

4.08

Net Sales

1,531.57

1,361.14

1,473.53

997.71

690.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.89

6

5.1

3.75

5.5

Total Income

1,537.46

1,367.14

1,478.63

1,001.46

695.59

Total Expenditure

1,391.1

1,284.82

1,382.51

942.11

646.06

PBIDT

146.35

82.32

96.12

59.34

49.53

Interest

25.68

12.41

5

11.13

10.93

PBDT

120.68

69.91

91.12

48.22

38.6

Depreciation

25.86

17.66

10.64

9.54

10.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

14.3

16

20.28

9.4

5

Deferred Tax

8.31

-3.51

-1.73

0.41

1.15

Reported Profit After Tax

72.2

39.76

61.93

28.86

22.36

Minority Interest After NP

5.01

-2.22

-0.07

-0.06

-0.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

67.19

41.98

61.99

28.92

22.47

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.39

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

67.58

41.98

61.99

28.92

22.47

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.69

17.38

25.64

13.18

11.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.17

24.15

24.15

24.15

19.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.55

6.04

6.52

5.94

7.17

PBDTM(%)

7.87

5.13

6.18

4.83

5.59

PATM(%)

4.71

2.92

4.2

2.89

3.24

BCL Industries: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BCL Industries Ltd

