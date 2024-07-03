BCL Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,573.09
1,362.96
1,477.9
1,001.07
694.17
Excise Duty
41.52
1.82
4.37
3.36
4.08
Net Sales
1,531.57
1,361.14
1,473.53
997.71
690.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.89
6
5.1
3.75
5.5
Total Income
1,537.46
1,367.14
1,478.63
1,001.46
695.59
Total Expenditure
1,391.1
1,284.82
1,382.51
942.11
646.06
PBIDT
146.35
82.32
96.12
59.34
49.53
Interest
25.68
12.41
5
11.13
10.93
PBDT
120.68
69.91
91.12
48.22
38.6
Depreciation
25.86
17.66
10.64
9.54
10.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.3
16
20.28
9.4
5
Deferred Tax
8.31
-3.51
-1.73
0.41
1.15
Reported Profit After Tax
72.2
39.76
61.93
28.86
22.36
Minority Interest After NP
5.01
-2.22
-0.07
-0.06
-0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
67.19
41.98
61.99
28.92
22.47
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.39
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
67.58
41.98
61.99
28.92
22.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.69
17.38
25.64
13.18
11.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.17
24.15
24.15
24.15
19.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.55
6.04
6.52
5.94
7.17
PBDTM(%)
7.87
5.13
6.18
4.83
5.59
PATM(%)
4.71
2.92
4.2
2.89
3.24
