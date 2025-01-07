Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,427.22
913.38
890.5
847.28
yoy growth (%)
56.25
2.56
5.1
28.39
Raw materials
-1,218.44
-736.96
-704.53
-673.24
As % of sales
85.37
80.68
79.11
79.45
Employee costs
-13.97
-13.44
-12.86
-12.59
As % of sales
0.97
1.47
1.44
1.48
Other costs
-112.96
-106.85
-99.35
-114.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.91
11.69
11.15
13.52
Operating profit
81.84
56.11
73.76
46.86
OPM
5.73
6.14
8.28
5.53
Depreciation
-12.7
-13.45
-10.79
-10.52
Interest expense
-12.97
-14.79
-18.6
-20.79
Other income
4.77
7.17
7.54
6.76
Profit before tax
60.94
35.04
51.91
22.31
Taxes
-15.71
-9.04
-10.48
-3.91
Tax rate
-25.78
-25.8
-20.19
-17.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
45.23
26
41.43
18.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
45.23
26
41.43
18.39
yoy growth (%)
73.97
-37.24
125.19
88.48
NPM
3.16
2.84
4.65
2.17
