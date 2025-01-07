iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BCL Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

49.29
(3.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR BCL Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1,427.22

913.38

890.5

847.28

yoy growth (%)

56.25

2.56

5.1

28.39

Raw materials

-1,218.44

-736.96

-704.53

-673.24

As % of sales

85.37

80.68

79.11

79.45

Employee costs

-13.97

-13.44

-12.86

-12.59

As % of sales

0.97

1.47

1.44

1.48

Other costs

-112.96

-106.85

-99.35

-114.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.91

11.69

11.15

13.52

Operating profit

81.84

56.11

73.76

46.86

OPM

5.73

6.14

8.28

5.53

Depreciation

-12.7

-13.45

-10.79

-10.52

Interest expense

-12.97

-14.79

-18.6

-20.79

Other income

4.77

7.17

7.54

6.76

Profit before tax

60.94

35.04

51.91

22.31

Taxes

-15.71

-9.04

-10.48

-3.91

Tax rate

-25.78

-25.8

-20.19

-17.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

45.23

26

41.43

18.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

45.23

26

41.43

18.39

yoy growth (%)

73.97

-37.24

125.19

88.48

NPM

3.16

2.84

4.65

2.17

BCL Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR BCL Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.