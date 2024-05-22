TO THE MEMBERS OF

BCL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of BCL Industries Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31st 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statements for the year ended March 31st 2024, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (here in after referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024,its profits and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act (SAs) 2013, as amended ( "the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of audit procedures performed by us including those procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter A. Capitalization criteria for the capital expenses Capitalization criteria refer to the specific guidelines or requirements that the company uses to determine whether certain costs incurred in relation to the acquisition, construction, or development of an asset can be recognized as part of the assets cost and subsequently capitalized in the financial statement. Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: - Obtained an understanding of the entitys capitalization criteria by reviewing relevant accounting policies, standards, and industry- specific guidelines. Significant judgment and estimates are involved for the capitalization of expenses to the property, plant and equipment of the company. Also, capitalizationisas per the requirements under Ind ASand the criteria for intended use of the management hasbeen met. Assessed the design and operating effectiveness of the controls with respect to capitalization criteria adopted by the management for recording of capital nature expenses under the appropriate heads. The Company has incurred a net total capital expenditure of H 5,277.98 lakhs during the year on tangible assets. Assessedthe nature of capital expenditure incurred by the company to test whether they meet the recognition criteria as set out under relevant Ind AS. Accordingly, the above matter relating to capitalization criteria of the company has been considered as a key audit matter. Reviewed the managements assessment of estimated useful lives of tangible assets, intangible assets, and recoverability of their carrying values with respect to anticipated future risks and requirement of recognition of impairment losses on account of non-recoverability of the carrying amounts. Reviewed the documentation for capitalized expenses and their relevant disclosures as provided by the Company in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors areresponsible for theother information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys annual report, if based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant rules and regulations.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profits and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free frommaterial misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accountingin preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in:

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regardingindependence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectivenessof such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.Refer Note-35 to the Standalone Financials Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i.) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities,("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

a. directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or b. provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii.) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

(a). directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or (b). provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause d(i) and d(ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in Note no. 47in the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

However, although audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year but we are not in a position to check if the configuration related to audit trail feature was tampered with. Basis our test checks of the edit log, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

The back-up of audit trail (edit log) has been maintained on the servers physically located in India for financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

4. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

FOR AMRG & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 004453N CA MadhuMohan (Partner) Place: Bathinda, Punjab Membership. No.082938 Date: 22/05/2024 UDIN: 24082938BKBZHY9887

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of BCL Industries Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) (A.) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant, and Equipment.

(B.) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has a regular program of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favourof the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

ii. In respect of the Companys Inventory:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the inventory has been physicallyverifiedby the management during the year.In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the Books of accounts of the Company.

iii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investment in one company during the year. However, the company has not given guarantee, granted secured or unsecured loan, advances to any companies, firm, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, terms and conditions of theinvestment made by the company, prima facie are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

Company has not given guarantee, granted secured or unsecured loan, advances to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year therefore Clause 3 (iii)(c) to 3 (iii)(e) are not applicable to the company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has given loan either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment for which details are given below:

Subsidiary (Svaksha Distillery Limited) Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans ( J In Lakhs) - Repayable on demand (A) 10913.29 Lakhs - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - Total (A+B) 10913.29 Lakhs Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 & 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. The Company has accepted certain deposits from the public during the year.

Sr. No. Particulars Amount (J In Lakhs) Opening as on April 1, 2023 125.70 A. Accepted during the year - B. Remained unpaid or unclaimed as at the end of the year - C. The details of deposits which are not in compliance with the requirements of chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 - D. Amounts of deposits repaid during the F.Y 2023-24 66.00 E. Balance of deposits outstanding at the end of the year i.e., March 31, 2024 59.70

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a.) The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues have been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b.) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

viii. On the basis of verification of records and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. In respect of the Companys Loans and borrowings-

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any default in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on, the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, the funds raised on a short-term basis have not been utilized for long-term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Therefore, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable to the Company.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Thus, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. In respect of shares and debentures: -

(a). The Company has not raised anymoneysby way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b). The Company has raised funds by the way of issue of Preferential Convertible Warrants. In our Opinion and according to explanation given to us by the company, funds raised during the year has been used for the purpose for which were obtained. The Company has Complied with the requirement of Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. xviii. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.Therefore, reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, Our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is unspent amount H 4.91 Lakhs under sub-section

(5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project.

(b) Further, the Company has not transferred the unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act in relation to the ongoing projects, to a special bank account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 as the unspent amount was spent to the project it was meant for within 10 days of the end of the financial year.Details are given below:

Financial Year Amount identified for Spending on CSR activities for "On going projects Unspent amount not transferred to a special account 2023-24 H 154 Lakhs H 4.91 Lakhs

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

FOR AMRG & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 004453N CA MadhuMohan (Partner) Place: Bathinda, Punjab Membership. No.082938 Date: 22/05/2024 UDIN: 24082938BKBZHY9887

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of BCL Industries Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024

ReportontheInternalFinancialControlwithreferencetotheaforesaidStandaloneFinancialStatementsunder Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to paragraph 2(A)(f), under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of BCL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Managements and the Board of Directorsof the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorsjudgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls withReference to Standalone Financial Statements.

A Companys internal financial control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertains to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.