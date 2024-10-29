iifl-logo-icon 1
BCL Industries Ltd Board Meeting

BCL Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
BCL Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ending 30.09.2024. Q2 FINANCIAL RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
BCL Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Company has scheduled its Board Meeting on 12/08/2024 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ending 30.06.2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
BCL Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result and recommend the Dividend Result for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024 along with Auditors Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
BCL Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the declaration of Financial Result The Board Meeting to be held on 03/02/2024 has been revised to 12/02/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 03/02/2024 has been revised to 12/02/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2024) APPROVAL OF Q3 FINANCIALS (UNAUDITED) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

BCL Industries: Related News

