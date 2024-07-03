BCL Industries Ltd Summary

BCL Industries Limited (BCL) is a part of the Mittal Group promoted by Sunita Mittal and Rajinder Mittal. The Company was incorporated on 3rd February 1976. The operation of the Company spans all aspects of real estate development, Oil and Refinery, and Distillery. The Company is a diversified business house, having business verticals of Edible Oil, Distillery and Real Estate. Under the leadership of Mr. Rajinder Mittal - the Current Managing Director, the Company has grown to become one of the largest Edible Oil manufacturers in North India, having a capacity of 1,020 TPD. The Company is engaged in the business of Edible Oil, Distillery and Real Estate developers & colonizers. Furthermore, it forayed into the business of Distillation by setting up own grain-based distillery of Extra neutral alcohol of 100 KLPD along with a bottling plant in Bathinda, Punjab, and later has doubled its capacity to 200 KLPD as the business grew. In order to grow in the Distillation business, the Company through its subsidiary is now installing a new state-ofthe-art Distillery of 200 KLPD with 10.0 MW co-generation power plant in Kharagpur, West Bengal. Also, it presently has two real estate projects namely DD Mittal Towers and Ganpati Enclave in Bathinda, Punjab.BCL Industries and Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated on February 3, 1976 as a private limited company with the name Bhatinda Chemicals. In September 3, 1992, the company was converted into a public limited company.During the year 1991-92, the company installed a new solvent extraction plant of 150/200 TPD capacity. They also installed a Vanaspati plant of 25 TPD which commenced commercial production during the year. During the year 1992-93, the company increased the production capacity of Vanaspati by 7,500 MT to 15,000 TPD. During the year 2001-02, the company increased the production capacity of Vanaspati by 15,000 MT to 30,000 MT. In June 30, 2007, the company received Shri B K Goenka-SEA Award for Refined Rice Bran Oil for the year 2006-07 at the 10th National Seminar on Rice Bran Oil at Chennai.During the year 2007-08, the company set up a Deodorising system to achieve excellent quality of Rice Bran refined oil. In August 3, 2008, they received Shri B K Goenka-SEA Award for Refined Rice Bran Oil for the year 2007-08 at the 11th National Seminar on Rice Bran Oil at Kolkata.During the year 2008-09, the company had done the modernization of their existing Plant & Machinery. They upgraded their parboiled unit to get better quality of parboiled rice with less broken percentage. In November 2009, the company changed their name from Bhatinda Chemicals Ltd to BCL Industries & Infrastructures Ltd. During year 2009-10, the Company acquired 4.02 acres land for development of Apartment/SCO/Booth in the project popularly known as DD Mittal Towers at Multania Road, Bathinda. The Distillery Unit was installed, which started production in Jun 12. The Company acquired the Firm, M/s Ganpati Estates in which the Company was partner with 88% share and as a result, became the Sole Propreitor of the said Firm in 2011-12.The Company installed Distillery Unit having capacity of 100 KLPD at Village Sangat Kalan, Dist.Bathinda in FY 2013-14. The name of Company was changed from BCL Industries & Infrastructures Limited to BCL Industries Limited during FY 2016-17. The Company held 51% Equity Shares in the subsidiary, M/s Svaksha Distillery Limited, which resultantly became the Subsidiary of BCL Industries Limited (Parent Company) during FY 2017-18.In FY 2018-19, Company started manufacturing Ethanol since December 2018 from the existing distillery facility in Bathinda, Punjab. It expanded the distillery capacity in Bathinda unit by adding another Grain Based Biofuel Distillery of 200 KLPD in Kharagpur, West Bengal in FY 2020-21.The Company commissioned a 200 KLPD Plant at Svaksha Distillery at Kharagpur, West Bengal with flexibility to manufacture bothENA and Ethanol in 2022. The Company commissioned its paddy straw-based 10-megawatt power plant in Bhatinda in May, 2023. In 2023, Company commissioned its captive power plant at its Bathinda distillery which can use about 12,000 MT of paddy rice straw per annum to generate power. The Company has begun the expansion of its grain-based distillery at Kharagpur (West Bengal) manufacturing unit from 200 KLPD to 300 KLPD in 2023. Expansion of Bathinda distillery doubled from 200 KLPD to 400 KLPD in June, 2023 of which 200 KLPD is dedicated for ENA (extra neutral alcohol) and balance 200 KLPD is for ethanol manufacturing. The Company has established a new 100 KLPD plant at its Svaksha Distillery in Kharagpur, West Bengal in 2024.