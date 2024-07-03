Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹970
Prev. Close₹941.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹932.66
Day's High₹970
Day's Low₹894.75
52 Week's High₹1,019.9
52 Week's Low₹260
Book Value₹64.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,441.01
P/E84.77
EPS11.11
Divi. Yield0
As per the company, Phase 1 of the overall expansion at the Indri plant of malt and ethanol is anticipated to be finished in early 2025.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
94.34
94.66
94.66
94.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
246.55
135.98
112.24
87.6
Net Worth
340.89
230.64
206.9
182.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
489.33
399.4
334.28
329.35
yoy growth (%)
22.51
19.47
1.49
21.34
Raw materials
-301.58
-268.74
-224.53
-179.89
As % of sales
61.63
67.28
67.16
54.62
Employee costs
-18.2
-14.75
-10.48
-9.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
24.69
12.74
1.85
18.63
Depreciation
-13.49
-13.14
-12.72
-13.01
Tax paid
-7.06
2.32
2.72
-10.49
Working capital
29.91
2.88
19.3
-33.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.51
19.47
1.49
21.34
Op profit growth
27.38
55.52
-45.17
102.07
EBIT growth
46.97
52.4
-49.69
84.74
Net profit growth
33.91
187.28
-43.69
424.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
823.25
626.62
569.41
485.41
388.15
Excise Duty
48.7
26.94
1.81
1
0.13
Net Sales
774.55
599.68
567.6
484.41
388.02
Other Operating Income
4.88
9.21
5.92
4.93
11.39
Other Income
30.21
0.52
0.78
2.52
0.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.4
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.05
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.75
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.75
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
941.8
|84.77
|8,884.87
|24.94
|0
|183.43
|64.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Harvinder Chopra
Non Executive Director
Jai Parkash Kaushik
Non Executive Director
Heena Gera
Whole-time Director
Dharmendra Kumar Batra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niraj Kumar Sehgal.
Independent Director
Rajeev Kumar
Reports by Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
Summary
Piccadily Agro Industries Limited was incorporated on March 25, 1994 to provide boost to state industry by establishing an eco-friendlysugar mill in year 1996 and distillery in 2007 at Village Bhadson, Karnal (Haryana). The Company manufactures White Crystal Sugar from Sugar cane cultivated in the surrounding rural areas and Rectified Spirit,Carbondioxide Gas, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) from Molasses/ Rice / Wheat, Pet, Malt, Ethanol, Electricity. Their plant is located at Bhadson in Haryana.Company set up a new plant for the manufacture of white crystal sugar refined sugar with the installed capacity of 2500 TCD along with the facilities for co-generation of 6 MW power at Bhadson in Haryana.During the year 2002-03, the company completed the erection of semi kesener and boiler and functioning from February 2002. During the year 2002-03, they expanded the crushing capacity from 2500 TCD to 5000 TCD at their plant in Bhadson, Haryana.The company started commercial production in their ENA unit with effect from April 28, 2009.The Company implemented Malt piant & Maturation Hall along with the addition of 8 Ton Boiler to provide necessary steam to the Malt Plant, for the manufacture of 10 KLPD Malt spirit for the production of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) in Nov.2012. It set up a a food grade Co2 plant supplied by Wittaman of USA. Co2 Carbon G as is a byproduct of the Distillery during fermentation. The Company made M/s Clearvision Media (P) Limited as its 100 % subsidiary i
Read More
The Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹894.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd is ₹8441.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd is 84.77 and 14.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd is ₹260 and ₹1019.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 160.84%, 3 Years at 209.88%, 1 Year at 253.86%, 6 Month at 24.74%, 3 Month at 31.22% and 1 Month at 23.67%.
