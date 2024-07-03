iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd Share Price

894.75
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open970
  • Day's High970
  • 52 Wk High1,019.9
  • Prev. Close941.8
  • Day's Low894.75
  • 52 Wk Low 260
  • Turnover (lac)932.66
  • P/E84.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.09
  • EPS11.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,441.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

970

Prev. Close

941.8

Turnover(Lac.)

932.66

Day's High

970

Day's Low

894.75

52 Week's High

1,019.9

52 Week's Low

260

Book Value

64.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,441.01

P/E

84.77

EPS

11.11

Divi. Yield

0

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2023

arrow

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Piccadily Agro to inject ₹1,000 Crore for capacity expansion

Piccadily Agro to inject ₹1,000 Crore for capacity expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

As per the company, Phase 1 of the overall expansion at the Indri plant of malt and ethanol is anticipated to be finished in early 2025.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.90%

Institutions: 0.90%

Non-Institutions: 28.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

94.34

94.66

94.66

94.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

246.55

135.98

112.24

87.6

Net Worth

340.89

230.64

206.9

182.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

489.33

399.4

334.28

329.35

yoy growth (%)

22.51

19.47

1.49

21.34

Raw materials

-301.58

-268.74

-224.53

-179.89

As % of sales

61.63

67.28

67.16

54.62

Employee costs

-18.2

-14.75

-10.48

-9.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

24.69

12.74

1.85

18.63

Depreciation

-13.49

-13.14

-12.72

-13.01

Tax paid

-7.06

2.32

2.72

-10.49

Working capital

29.91

2.88

19.3

-33.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.51

19.47

1.49

21.34

Op profit growth

27.38

55.52

-45.17

102.07

EBIT growth

46.97

52.4

-49.69

84.74

Net profit growth

33.91

187.28

-43.69

424.48

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

823.25

626.62

569.41

485.41

388.15

Excise Duty

48.7

26.94

1.81

1

0.13

Net Sales

774.55

599.68

567.6

484.41

388.02

Other Operating Income

4.88

9.21

5.92

4.93

11.39

Other Income

30.21

0.52

0.78

2.52

0.29

View Annually Results

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.4

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.05

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.75

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.75

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

941.8

84.778,884.8724.940183.4364.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Harvinder Chopra

Non Executive Director

Jai Parkash Kaushik

Non Executive Director

Heena Gera

Whole-time Director

Dharmendra Kumar Batra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niraj Kumar Sehgal.

Independent Director

Rajeev Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

Summary

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited was incorporated on March 25, 1994 to provide boost to state industry by establishing an eco-friendlysugar mill in year 1996 and distillery in 2007 at Village Bhadson, Karnal (Haryana). The Company manufactures White Crystal Sugar from Sugar cane cultivated in the surrounding rural areas and Rectified Spirit,Carbondioxide Gas, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) from Molasses/ Rice / Wheat, Pet, Malt, Ethanol, Electricity. Their plant is located at Bhadson in Haryana.Company set up a new plant for the manufacture of white crystal sugar refined sugar with the installed capacity of 2500 TCD along with the facilities for co-generation of 6 MW power at Bhadson in Haryana.During the year 2002-03, the company completed the erection of semi kesener and boiler and functioning from February 2002. During the year 2002-03, they expanded the crushing capacity from 2500 TCD to 5000 TCD at their plant in Bhadson, Haryana.The company started commercial production in their ENA unit with effect from April 28, 2009.The Company implemented Malt piant & Maturation Hall along with the addition of 8 Ton Boiler to provide necessary steam to the Malt Plant, for the manufacture of 10 KLPD Malt spirit for the production of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) in Nov.2012. It set up a a food grade Co2 plant supplied by Wittaman of USA. Co2 Carbon G as is a byproduct of the Distillery during fermentation. The Company made M/s Clearvision Media (P) Limited as its 100 % subsidiary i
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd share price today?

The Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹894.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd is ₹8441.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd is 84.77 and 14.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd is ₹260 and ₹1019.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd?

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 160.84%, 3 Years at 209.88%, 1 Year at 253.86%, 6 Month at 24.74%, 3 Month at 31.22% and 1 Month at 23.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.97 %
Institutions - 0.91 %
Public - 28.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.