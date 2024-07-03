Summary

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited was incorporated on March 25, 1994 to provide boost to state industry by establishing an eco-friendlysugar mill in year 1996 and distillery in 2007 at Village Bhadson, Karnal (Haryana). The Company manufactures White Crystal Sugar from Sugar cane cultivated in the surrounding rural areas and Rectified Spirit,Carbondioxide Gas, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) from Molasses/ Rice / Wheat, Pet, Malt, Ethanol, Electricity. Their plant is located at Bhadson in Haryana.Company set up a new plant for the manufacture of white crystal sugar refined sugar with the installed capacity of 2500 TCD along with the facilities for co-generation of 6 MW power at Bhadson in Haryana.During the year 2002-03, the company completed the erection of semi kesener and boiler and functioning from February 2002. During the year 2002-03, they expanded the crushing capacity from 2500 TCD to 5000 TCD at their plant in Bhadson, Haryana.The company started commercial production in their ENA unit with effect from April 28, 2009.The Company implemented Malt piant & Maturation Hall along with the addition of 8 Ton Boiler to provide necessary steam to the Malt Plant, for the manufacture of 10 KLPD Malt spirit for the production of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) in Nov.2012. It set up a a food grade Co2 plant supplied by Wittaman of USA. Co2 Carbon G as is a byproduct of the Distillery during fermentation. The Company made M/s Clearvision Media (P) Limited as its 100 % subsidiary i

Read More