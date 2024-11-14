Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
94.34
94.66
94.66
94.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
246.55
135.98
112.24
87.6
Net Worth
340.89
230.64
206.9
182.26
Minority Interest
Debt
171.8
153.95
135.28
125.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.64
13.93
14.42
15.52
Total Liabilities
528.33
398.52
356.6
323.15
Fixed Assets
244.05
215.35
196.63
181.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
76.9
69.34
59.89
59.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.78
0.89
0.85
0.83
Networking Capital
188.35
106.89
91.13
61.93
Inventories
196.04
190.67
173.63
177.89
Inventory Days
132.68
Sundry Debtors
136.55
69.43
50.18
50.72
Debtor Days
37.83
Other Current Assets
67.25
39.35
40.6
17.02
Sundry Creditors
-110.07
-132.2
-115.85
-144.6
Creditor Days
107.85
Other Current Liabilities
-101.42
-60.36
-57.43
-39.1
Cash
18.25
6.04
8.1
19.8
Total Assets
528.33
398.51
356.6
323.15
As per the company, Phase 1 of the overall expansion at the Indri plant of malt and ethanol is anticipated to be finished in early 2025.
