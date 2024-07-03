iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

939.45
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

199.04

208.02

282.23

190.89

122.1

Excise Duty

15.61

12.69

15.7

14.29

8.57

Net Sales

183.43

195.33

266.53

176.6

113.53

Other Operating Income

1.49

0.36

2.36

1.02

0.58

Other Income

1.08

0.62

0.61

29.44

0.02

Total Income

186

196.3

269.5

207.05

114.14

Total Expenditure

142.8

168.06

202.12

143.29

89.66

PBIDT

43.2

28.25

67.38

63.76

24.48

Interest

5.49

4

4.22

3.23

4.53

PBDT

37.72

24.25

63.16

60.53

19.95

Depreciation

5.12

4.56

4.04

3.7

4.49

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

7.64

4.94

15.63

10.59

3.52

Deferred Tax

0.47

0.84

0.46

1.35

0.55

Reported Profit After Tax

24.49

13.92

43.02

44.89

11.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

24.64

13.07

43.34

44.36

11.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

23.19

-0.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

24.64

13.07

43.34

21.17

11.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.61

1.39

4.59

4.69

1.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

94.34

94.34

94.34

94.66

94.66

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.55

14.46

25.28

36.1

21.56

PBDTM(%)

20.56

12.41

23.69

34.27

17.57

PATM(%)

13.35

7.12

16.14

25.41

10.03

Piccadily Agro: Related NEWS

Piccadily Agro to inject ₹1,000 Crore for capacity expansion

Piccadily Agro to inject ₹1,000 Crore for capacity expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

As per the company, Phase 1 of the overall expansion at the Indri plant of malt and ethanol is anticipated to be finished in early 2025.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.