Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
24.69
12.74
1.85
18.63
Depreciation
-13.49
-13.14
-12.72
-13.01
Tax paid
-7.06
2.32
2.72
-10.49
Working capital
29.91
2.88
19.3
-33.29
Other operating items
Operating
34.05
4.8
11.15
-38.16
Capital expenditure
8.13
17.84
8.71
6.19
Free cash flow
42.18
22.64
19.86
-31.96
Equity raised
141.81
122.64
118.75
186.01
Investing
-6.76
-1.89
0
9.8
Financing
30.97
45.18
91.15
56.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
208.2
188.57
229.77
220.43
As per the company, Phase 1 of the overall expansion at the Indri plant of malt and ethanol is anticipated to be finished in early 2025.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.