Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
541.01
423.76
404.58
333.41
246.71
Excise Duty
32.99
18.86
1.29
0.66
0.13
Net Sales
508.02
404.9
403.29
332.75
246.57
Other Operating Income
2.52
4.15
4.04
3.84
7.55
Other Income
29.59
0.29
0.39
0.17
15.21
Total Income
540.14
409.34
407.72
336.76
269.33
Total Expenditure
427.22
362.33
356.39
291.03
234.46
PBIDT
112.92
47.02
51.33
45.73
34.87
Interest
11.5
10.68
11.15
12.71
11.29
PBDT
101.42
36.33
40.18
33.02
23.58
Depreciation
14.16
11.63
10.92
10.09
9.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
18.54
7.27
7.89
7.14
4.93
Deferred Tax
1.36
-0.88
-0.79
-0.65
-3.42
Reported Profit After Tax
67.35
18.32
22.15
16.44
12.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
66.42
17.62
22.82
15.55
17.75
Extra-ordinary Items
22.69
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
43.73
17.62
22.82
15.55
17.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.02
1.86
2.42
1.65
1.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
94.66
94.66
94.66
94.66
94.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.22
11.61
12.72
13.74
14.14
PBDTM(%)
19.96
8.97
9.96
9.92
9.56
PATM(%)
13.25
4.52
5.49
4.94
4.95
As per the company, Phase 1 of the overall expansion at the Indri plant of malt and ethanol is anticipated to be finished in early 2025.Read More
