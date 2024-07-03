Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
823.25
626.62
569.41
485.41
388.15
Excise Duty
48.7
26.94
1.81
1
0.13
Net Sales
774.55
599.68
567.6
484.41
388.02
Other Operating Income
4.88
9.21
5.92
4.93
11.39
Other Income
30.21
0.52
0.78
2.52
0.29
Total Income
809.64
609.41
574.3
491.86
399.69
Total Expenditure
629.34
547.26
504.32
437.81
360.47
PBIDT
180.3
62.15
69.98
54.05
39.22
Interest
15.72
13.31
14.11
15.85
14.85
PBDT
164.58
48.84
55.87
38.2
24.38
Depreciation
18.21
15.59
14.52
13.49
13.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
34.17
10.5
13.23
7.75
4.63
Deferred Tax
1.83
-0.54
-1.11
-0.68
-6.95
Reported Profit After Tax
110.38
23.3
29.24
17.64
13.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
109.76
22.33
29.24
17.95
19.13
Extra-ordinary Items
22.16
0
0
0.01
-0.88
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
87.6
22.33
29.24
17.94
20.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.63
2.36
3.09
1.9
2.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
1
5
2
Equity
94.34
94.66
94.66
94.66
94.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.27
10.36
12.32
11.15
10.1
PBDTM(%)
21.24
8.14
9.84
7.88
6.28
PATM(%)
14.25
3.88
5.15
3.64
3.49
As per the company, Phase 1 of the overall expansion at the Indri plant of malt and ethanol is anticipated to be finished in early 2025.Read More
