Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd Annually Results

910
(-1.19%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

823.25

626.62

569.41

485.41

388.15

Excise Duty

48.7

26.94

1.81

1

0.13

Net Sales

774.55

599.68

567.6

484.41

388.02

Other Operating Income

4.88

9.21

5.92

4.93

11.39

Other Income

30.21

0.52

0.78

2.52

0.29

Total Income

809.64

609.41

574.3

491.86

399.69

Total Expenditure

629.34

547.26

504.32

437.81

360.47

PBIDT

180.3

62.15

69.98

54.05

39.22

Interest

15.72

13.31

14.11

15.85

14.85

PBDT

164.58

48.84

55.87

38.2

24.38

Depreciation

18.21

15.59

14.52

13.49

13.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

34.17

10.5

13.23

7.75

4.63

Deferred Tax

1.83

-0.54

-1.11

-0.68

-6.95

Reported Profit After Tax

110.38

23.3

29.24

17.64

13.55

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

109.76

22.33

29.24

17.95

19.13

Extra-ordinary Items

22.16

0

0

0.01

-0.88

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

87.6

22.33

29.24

17.94

20.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.63

2.36

3.09

1.9

2.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

1

5

2

Equity

94.34

94.66

94.66

94.66

94.66

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.27

10.36

12.32

11.15

10.1

PBDTM(%)

21.24

8.14

9.84

7.88

6.28

PATM(%)

14.25

3.88

5.15

3.64

3.49

Piccadily Agro: Related NEWS

Piccadily Agro to inject ₹1,000 Crore for capacity expansion

Piccadily Agro to inject ₹1,000 Crore for capacity expansion

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

As per the company, Phase 1 of the overall expansion at the Indri plant of malt and ethanol is anticipated to be finished in early 2025.

Read More

