|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
489.33
399.4
334.28
329.35
yoy growth (%)
22.51
19.47
1.49
21.34
Raw materials
-301.58
-268.74
-224.53
-179.89
As % of sales
61.63
67.28
67.16
54.62
Employee costs
-18.2
-14.75
-10.48
-9.64
As % of sales
3.72
3.69
3.13
2.92
Other costs
-118.01
-75.45
-73.25
-92.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.11
18.89
21.91
28.04
Operating profit
51.52
40.44
26
47.43
OPM
10.52
10.12
7.77
14.4
Depreciation
-13.49
-13.14
-12.72
-13.01
Interest expense
-15.84
-14.84
-16.24
-17.34
Other income
2.51
0.28
4.82
1.56
Profit before tax
24.69
12.74
1.85
18.63
Taxes
-7.06
2.32
2.72
-10.49
Tax rate
-28.6
18.25
146.61
-56.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.63
15.06
4.58
8.14
Exceptional items
0
-1.9
0
0
Net profit
17.63
13.16
4.58
8.14
yoy growth (%)
33.91
187.28
-43.69
424.48
NPM
3.6
3.29
1.37
2.47
As per the company, Phase 1 of the overall expansion at the Indri plant of malt and ethanol is anticipated to be finished in early 2025.Read More
