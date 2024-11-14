Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.51
19.47
1.49
21.34
Op profit growth
27.42
55.55
-44.97
101.34
EBIT growth
47.04
52.44
-49.46
83.86
Net profit growth
-6.13
318.46
-42.51
416.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.52
10.12
7.77
14.34
EBIT margin
8.28
6.9
5.41
10.86
Net profit margin
3.66
4.78
1.36
2.41
RoCE
12.71
8.65
5.69
11.54
RoNW
2.53
2.91
0.73
1.38
RoA
1.4
1.5
0.35
0.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.86
1.43
0.48
0.84
Dividend per share
0.5
0.2
0
0
Cash EPS
0.46
0.62
-0.85
-0.53
Book value per share
19.51
17.82
16.67
16.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.89
3.93
23.35
12.09
P/CEPS
23.32
8.94
-13.05
-19.03
P/B
0.56
0.31
0.67
0.62
EV/EBIDTA
3.86
4.26
8.01
4.54
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.6
18.27
147.66
-56.9
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
30.94
24.8
19.44
13.56
Inventory days
121.42
127.85
134.94
119.83
Creditor days
-113.61
-121.39
-111.01
-90.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.55
-1.85
-1.11
-2.06
Net debt / equity
0.56
0.71
0.89
0.81
Net debt / op. profit
2.04
2.98
5.43
2.66
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.63
-67.28
-67.16
-54.62
Employee costs
-3.72
-3.69
-3.13
-2.92
Other costs
-24.11
-18.89
-21.91
-28.1
As per the company, Phase 1 of the overall expansion at the Indri plant of malt and ethanol is anticipated to be finished in early 2025.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.