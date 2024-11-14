Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 14 Dec 2024

PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To allot 636943 Convertible Warrants at an Issue Price of Rs.775/- each to M/s Soon N Sure Holdings Limited Promoter of the Company on a preferential basis Allotment of 636943 Convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs. 785/- each to M/S Soon N Sure Holdings Limited on a preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2024. 2. To consider to allot Equity Shares under -Employees Stock Option Plan 2024 (ESOP Plan) Out come of BM dated 08/10/2024 and approval of quarter ended and half year ended 30.092024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To discuss consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of convertible warrants to any eligible person on Preferential Basis under Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure requirements) Regulations 2018 and to approve all the necessary actions required for raising funds subject such regulatory /statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the members of the company in this regard. 2) To Consider & discuss any other item as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the company PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the earlier intimation dated 16.09.2024, we hereby inform that the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 20 September, 2024 has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. Now the meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Monday, 30 September, 2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024) a) Issue of Fully Convertible Warrants: Up to 6,36,943 (Six Lakhs Thirty-Six Thousand Nine Hundred & Forty-Three Only) Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) carrying a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to subscribe to one Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each per Warrant to Soon-n-Sure Holdings Limited persons belonging to Promoter Category on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 785/- (Rupees Seven Hundred and Eighty Five Only) 2. Approved the scheme of Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) framed by the Company as per the provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefit & Sweat Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021 for its approval. 3. Approval of alteration of Articles of Association of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Monday 9th September 2024 to consider the following agenda items:- 1) To allot up to 672041 Fully Convertible Warrants Debentures at an Issue Price of Rs. 744/- each to the Non-Promoter/Public Shareholder Category. 2) To allot up to 2876329 Compulsory Convertible Debentures at an Issue Price of Rs. 744/- each to the Non-Promoter/Public Shareholder Category. Allotment of 672041 convertible warrants and 2849448 10% CCDs on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2.To consider the lock-in-period from 14.08.2024 till 31.08.2024 as the voting on Postal Ballot regarding the Preferential allotment will end on 29.08.2024. Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30 june 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Preferential Issue of Equity Shares and other matters Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, July 30, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Reappointment of Sh. Harvinder Singh Chopra as Managing Director of the company.

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 17 Jun 2024

reappointment of Dharmendra kumar Batra

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 12 May 2024

PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Postal ballot will include following Agenda items 1. To raise capital by way of Qualified Institutional Placement to the eligible investors through an issuance of Equity shares and/or other eligible securities. 2.To approve increase in authorised Share capital and consequent amendment in MOA 3.To consider & approve the appointment Mr. Rajan Talwar (Din 10620650) as independent Director of the company 4.To consider & approve the appointment Ms. Heena Gera (Din 08644677) as independent Director of the company PRIOR INTIMATION REGARDING BOARD MEETING DATED 15.05.2024 PURSUNAT TO REG 29 1(D) OF SEBI (LODR)REGULATIONS 2015 FOR APPROVAL OF POSTAL BALLOT CONSISTING OF : 1.FUND RAISING THROUGH QIP. 2.INCREASE IN AUTHORIZED CAPITAL. 3.APPOINTMENT OF MR.RAJAN TALWAR AS INDEPENDANT DIRECTOR(10620650). 4.APPOINTMENT OF MS. HEENA GERA AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(DIN 08644677). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) Outcome of the board meeting held on 15.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 13 Apr 2024

PICCADILY AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. 2.To discuss consider and approve the proposal by way of issuance of Shares through permissible modes including but not limited to a private placement a qualified institutions placement preferential issue subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company Audited Financial Results for the year and quarter ended 31-03-2024 audited financial results and preferential issue of shares / QIP (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024