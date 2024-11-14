AGM 27/09/2024 Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from 20.09.2024 to 26.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Copy of the notice of the 30th AGM to be held on Friday 27.09.2024 at 4.30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Proceedings of 30 Annual General Meeting on 27.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)