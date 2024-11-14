iifl-logo-icon 1
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd AGM

765
(-4.33%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:29:00 PM

Piccadily Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202421 Aug 2024
AGM 27/09/2024 Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from 20.09.2024 to 26.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Copy of the notice of the 30th AGM to be held on Friday 27.09.2024 at 4.30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Proceedings of 30 Annual General Meeting on 27.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)

Piccadily Agro: Related News

Piccadily Agro to inject ₹1,000 Crore for capacity expansion

14 Nov 2024|09:31 AM

As per the company, Phase 1 of the overall expansion at the Indri plant of malt and ethanol is anticipated to be finished in early 2025.

