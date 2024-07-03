iifl-logo-icon 1
India Glycols Ltd Share Price

1,286.35
(-2.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,305
  • Day's High1,327.95
  • 52 Wk High1,548.95
  • Prev. Close1,316
  • Day's Low1,269.35
  • 52 Wk Low 678.55
  • Turnover (lac)1,074.86
  • P/E25.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value582.17
  • EPS52.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,982.73
  • Div. Yield0.61
View All Historical Data
India Glycols Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

1,305

Prev. Close

1,316

Turnover(Lac.)

1,074.86

Day's High

1,327.95

Day's Low

1,269.35

52 Week's High

1,548.95

52 Week's Low

678.55

Book Value

582.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,982.73

P/E

25.21

EPS

52.23

Divi. Yield

0.61

India Glycols Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

India Glycols Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

India Glycols Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.01%

Non-Promoter- 4.84%

Institutions: 4.84%

Non-Institutions: 34.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Glycols Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.96

30.96

30.96

30.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,685.34

1,556.65

1,480.8

1,214.06

Net Worth

1,716.3

1,587.61

1,511.76

1,245.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,279.52

3,469.52

3,027.76

2,473.4

yoy growth (%)

-34.29

14.59

22.41

6.5

Raw materials

-1,472.09

-2,307.92

-1,999.12

-1,582.48

As % of sales

64.57

66.51

66.02

63.98

Employee costs

-81.68

-112.48

-95.19

-94.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

120.32

187.51

148.54

53.95

Depreciation

-75.81

-78.63

-68.73

-67.67

Tax paid

-58.42

-59.24

-50.46

-9.44

Working capital

19.61

129.22

-137.99

-216.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.29

14.59

22.41

6.5

Op profit growth

-34.09

20.2

37.43

27.82

EBIT growth

-40.24

21.83

51.41

30.93

Net profit growth

-34.27

30.77

120.3

-205.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,921.54

6,641.64

6,601.41

5,427.47

5,217.1

Excise Duty

4,627.57

3,990.78

3,733.1

3,110.48

2,481.64

Net Sales

3,293.97

2,650.86

2,868.31

2,316.99

2,735.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

42.39

63.39

274.03

38.39

48.56

View Annually Results

India Glycols Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.45

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.1

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.55

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.45

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

453.95

46.698,756.3657.630.11374.8639.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT India Glycols Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

U S Bhartia

Non Executive Director

Jayshree Bhartia

Executive Director

Pragya Bhartia Barwale

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradip Kumar Khaitan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jitender Balakrishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ravi Jhunjhunwala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jagmohan N Kejriwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shukla Wassan

Executive Director

Alok Singhal

Independent Director

Ravi Kumar

Additional Director

SAMRAT BANERJEE

Additional Director

Sushil Dutt Salwan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Glycols Ltd

Summary

India Glycols Limited, controlled by Delhi based Bhartia family was incorporated as UP Glycols Limited, and subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to India Glycols Limited effective from September, 1986. The Company has clients in various such as Textile, Agrochemical, Oil & Gas, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Brake Fluids, Detergent, Emulsion Polymerisation & Paints, etc.The Company is leading manufacturers of Glycols, Ethoxylates, Performance Chemicals, Glycol Ethers & Acetates, Guar Gum and Potable Alcohol. It is the first company in the world to produce Ethylene Oxide (EO) / Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) from renewable agro route based on molasses, since 1989. India Glycols Limited (IGL) was promoted by Vam Organics to manufacture 20,000 tpa of monoethylene glycol (MEG) at Kashipur, UP. It produces diethylene glycol (DEG) and triethylene glycol (TEG) as by-products and ethylene oxide (EO) as an intermediary.The company has its plant located at Kashipur in Uttranchal. The company diversified into the manufacture of ethylene oxide condensates/derivatives and its new plant for this at a cost of Rs.40 Crores has commenced commercial production in Feb.95. The Company set up an 100% Export Oriented Unit for manufacture of Guar Gum Powder and its derivatives and it has been registered as a 100% EOU. It commissioned speciality surfactants project in collaboration with Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd in September 1997.During 2000-2001, CDS International Ltd became a subsidi
Company FAQs

What is the India Glycols Ltd share price today?

The India Glycols Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1286.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Glycols Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Glycols Ltd is ₹3982.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Glycols Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Glycols Ltd is 25.21 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Glycols Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Glycols Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Glycols Ltd is ₹678.55 and ₹1548.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Glycols Ltd?

India Glycols Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.15%, 3 Years at 13.77%, 1 Year at 53.96%, 6 Month at 43.67%, 3 Month at -4.85% and 1 Month at -0.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Glycols Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Glycols Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.01 %
Institutions - 4.84 %
Public - 34.14 %

