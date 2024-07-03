SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹1,305
Prev. Close₹1,316
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,074.86
Day's High₹1,327.95
Day's Low₹1,269.35
52 Week's High₹1,548.95
52 Week's Low₹678.55
Book Value₹582.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,982.73
P/E25.21
EPS52.23
Divi. Yield0.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.96
30.96
30.96
30.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,685.34
1,556.65
1,480.8
1,214.06
Net Worth
1,716.3
1,587.61
1,511.76
1,245.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,279.52
3,469.52
3,027.76
2,473.4
yoy growth (%)
-34.29
14.59
22.41
6.5
Raw materials
-1,472.09
-2,307.92
-1,999.12
-1,582.48
As % of sales
64.57
66.51
66.02
63.98
Employee costs
-81.68
-112.48
-95.19
-94.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
120.32
187.51
148.54
53.95
Depreciation
-75.81
-78.63
-68.73
-67.67
Tax paid
-58.42
-59.24
-50.46
-9.44
Working capital
19.61
129.22
-137.99
-216.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.29
14.59
22.41
6.5
Op profit growth
-34.09
20.2
37.43
27.82
EBIT growth
-40.24
21.83
51.41
30.93
Net profit growth
-34.27
30.77
120.3
-205.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,921.54
6,641.64
6,601.41
5,427.47
5,217.1
Excise Duty
4,627.57
3,990.78
3,733.1
3,110.48
2,481.64
Net Sales
3,293.97
2,650.86
2,868.31
2,316.99
2,735.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42.39
63.39
274.03
38.39
48.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.45
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.1
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.55
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.45
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
TI
453.95
|46.69
|8,756.36
|57.63
|0.11
|374.86
|39.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
U S Bhartia
Non Executive Director
Jayshree Bhartia
Executive Director
Pragya Bhartia Barwale
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradip Kumar Khaitan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jitender Balakrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ravi Jhunjhunwala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jagmohan N Kejriwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shukla Wassan
Executive Director
Alok Singhal
Independent Director
Ravi Kumar
Additional Director
SAMRAT BANERJEE
Additional Director
Sushil Dutt Salwan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by India Glycols Ltd
Summary
India Glycols Limited, controlled by Delhi based Bhartia family was incorporated as UP Glycols Limited, and subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to India Glycols Limited effective from September, 1986. The Company has clients in various such as Textile, Agrochemical, Oil & Gas, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Brake Fluids, Detergent, Emulsion Polymerisation & Paints, etc.The Company is leading manufacturers of Glycols, Ethoxylates, Performance Chemicals, Glycol Ethers & Acetates, Guar Gum and Potable Alcohol. It is the first company in the world to produce Ethylene Oxide (EO) / Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) from renewable agro route based on molasses, since 1989. India Glycols Limited (IGL) was promoted by Vam Organics to manufacture 20,000 tpa of monoethylene glycol (MEG) at Kashipur, UP. It produces diethylene glycol (DEG) and triethylene glycol (TEG) as by-products and ethylene oxide (EO) as an intermediary.The company has its plant located at Kashipur in Uttranchal. The company diversified into the manufacture of ethylene oxide condensates/derivatives and its new plant for this at a cost of Rs.40 Crores has commenced commercial production in Feb.95. The Company set up an 100% Export Oriented Unit for manufacture of Guar Gum Powder and its derivatives and it has been registered as a 100% EOU. It commissioned speciality surfactants project in collaboration with Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd in September 1997.During 2000-2001, CDS International Ltd became a subsidi
Read More
The India Glycols Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1286.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Glycols Ltd is ₹3982.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Glycols Ltd is 25.21 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Glycols Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Glycols Ltd is ₹678.55 and ₹1548.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Glycols Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.15%, 3 Years at 13.77%, 1 Year at 53.96%, 6 Month at 43.67%, 3 Month at -4.85% and 1 Month at -0.99%.
