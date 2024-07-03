Summary

India Glycols Limited, controlled by Delhi based Bhartia family was incorporated as UP Glycols Limited, and subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to India Glycols Limited effective from September, 1986. The Company has clients in various such as Textile, Agrochemical, Oil & Gas, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Brake Fluids, Detergent, Emulsion Polymerisation & Paints, etc.The Company is leading manufacturers of Glycols, Ethoxylates, Performance Chemicals, Glycol Ethers & Acetates, Guar Gum and Potable Alcohol. It is the first company in the world to produce Ethylene Oxide (EO) / Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) from renewable agro route based on molasses, since 1989. India Glycols Limited (IGL) was promoted by Vam Organics to manufacture 20,000 tpa of monoethylene glycol (MEG) at Kashipur, UP. It produces diethylene glycol (DEG) and triethylene glycol (TEG) as by-products and ethylene oxide (EO) as an intermediary.The company has its plant located at Kashipur in Uttranchal. The company diversified into the manufacture of ethylene oxide condensates/derivatives and its new plant for this at a cost of Rs.40 Crores has commenced commercial production in Feb.95. The Company set up an 100% Export Oriented Unit for manufacture of Guar Gum Powder and its derivatives and it has been registered as a 100% EOU. It commissioned speciality surfactants project in collaboration with Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd in September 1997.During 2000-2001, CDS International Ltd became a subsidi

