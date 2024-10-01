Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,279.52
3,469.52
3,027.76
2,473.4
yoy growth (%)
-34.29
14.59
22.41
6.5
Raw materials
-1,472.09
-2,307.92
-1,999.12
-1,582.48
As % of sales
64.57
66.51
66.02
63.98
Employee costs
-81.68
-112.48
-95.19
-94.29
As % of sales
3.58
3.24
3.14
3.81
Other costs
-468.24
-658.39
-608.38
-560.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.54
18.97
20.09
22.64
Operating profit
257.5
390.72
325.06
236.51
OPM
11.29
11.26
10.73
9.56
Depreciation
-75.81
-78.63
-68.73
-67.67
Interest expense
-73.45
-136.75
-117.6
-121.81
Other income
12.08
12.18
9.82
6.93
Profit before tax
120.32
187.51
148.54
53.95
Taxes
-58.42
-59.24
-50.46
-9.44
Tax rate
-48.55
-31.59
-33.97
-17.49
Minorities and other
22.4
0
0
0
Adj. profit
84.29
128.26
98.08
44.51
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
84.29
128.26
98.08
44.51
yoy growth (%)
-34.27
30.77
120.3
-205.21
NPM
3.69
3.69
3.23
1.79
