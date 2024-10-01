iifl-logo-icon 1
India Glycols Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,313.9
(4.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:04:58 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,279.52

3,469.52

3,027.76

2,473.4

yoy growth (%)

-34.29

14.59

22.41

6.5

Raw materials

-1,472.09

-2,307.92

-1,999.12

-1,582.48

As % of sales

64.57

66.51

66.02

63.98

Employee costs

-81.68

-112.48

-95.19

-94.29

As % of sales

3.58

3.24

3.14

3.81

Other costs

-468.24

-658.39

-608.38

-560.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.54

18.97

20.09

22.64

Operating profit

257.5

390.72

325.06

236.51

OPM

11.29

11.26

10.73

9.56

Depreciation

-75.81

-78.63

-68.73

-67.67

Interest expense

-73.45

-136.75

-117.6

-121.81

Other income

12.08

12.18

9.82

6.93

Profit before tax

120.32

187.51

148.54

53.95

Taxes

-58.42

-59.24

-50.46

-9.44

Tax rate

-48.55

-31.59

-33.97

-17.49

Minorities and other

22.4

0

0

0

Adj. profit

84.29

128.26

98.08

44.51

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

84.29

128.26

98.08

44.51

yoy growth (%)

-34.27

30.77

120.3

-205.21

NPM

3.69

3.69

3.23

1.79

India Glycols : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More

