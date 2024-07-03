India Glycols Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,143.71
2,282.58
2,039.08
2,118.94
1,869.88
Excise Duty
1,182.51
1,313.94
1,112.94
1,214.72
1,095.28
Net Sales
961.2
968.64
926.14
904.22
774.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.16
13.52
9.69
9.28
11.6
Total Income
976.36
982.16
935.83
913.5
786.2
Total Expenditure
845.42
843.08
821.56
801.96
679.09
PBIDT
130.94
139.08
114.27
111.54
107.11
Interest
39.91
35.86
32.63
31.41
29.05
PBDT
91.03
103.22
81.64
80.13
78.06
Depreciation
27.57
27.57
26.04
26.24
27.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.19
8.45
1.22
5.57
3.1
Deferred Tax
10.56
6.82
12.17
6.69
8.99
Reported Profit After Tax
49.71
60.38
42.21
41.63
38.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
49.71
60.38
42.21
41.63
38.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
49.71
60.38
42.21
41.63
38.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.06
19.5
13.63
13.45
12.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.96
30.96
30.96
30.96
30.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.62
14.35
12.33
12.33
13.82
PBDTM(%)
9.47
10.65
8.81
8.86
10.07
PATM(%)
5.17
6.23
4.55
4.6
4.9
