|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.62
15.05
21.39
7.54
Op profit growth
-31.62
21.14
36.93
32.89
EBIT growth
-36.06
16.68
58.62
37.05
Net profit growth
14.78
18.78
175.44
-161.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.56
11.22
10.66
9.45
EBIT margin
8.76
9.1
8.97
6.86
Net profit margin
5.68
3.28
3.18
1.4
RoCE
8.04
14.04
12.19
7.26
RoNW
2.98
3.05
3.02
1.19
RoA
1.3
1.26
1.08
0.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
42.51
37.03
31.18
11.32
Dividend per share
6
6
4
1
Cash EPS
16.62
10.23
7.56
-11.94
Book value per share
377.41
333.91
272.96
242.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.8
5.74
14.5
14.14
P/CEPS
25.06
20.8
59.75
-13.39
P/B
1.1
0.63
1.65
0.65
EV/EBIDTA
8.22
3.9
6.29
6.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
12.83
8.83
Tax payout
-9.41
-33.99
-34.4
-22.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
73.28
47.17
43.55
55.05
Inventory days
101.76
59.07
58.09
75.47
Creditor days
-143.5
-99.49
-95.02
-90.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.43
-2.21
-2.17
-1.35
Net debt / equity
0.88
0.87
0.91
1.41
Net debt / op. profit
3.87
2.31
2.39
4.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.7
-66.69
-66.02
-64.2
Employee costs
-3.59
-3.27
-3.19
-3.84
Other costs
-20.13
-18.8
-20.11
-22.5
