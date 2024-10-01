iifl-logo-icon 1
India Glycols Ltd

India Glycols Ltd Peer Comparison

1,325
(3.83%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

INDIA GLYCOLS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,427.55

74.021,02,887.413350.632,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

1,951.3

108.451,072.5132.250.522,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,282.75

101.6729,394.582.190.141,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

403.7

185.8411,435.9548.450867.6751.28

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

TI

408.95

42.257,927.3757.630.12374.8639.05

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More

