India Glycols Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5,882.46
5,025.99
5,107.24
3,823.33
4,445.75
Excise Duty
3,514.63
2,994.47
2,881.39
2,258.41
1,867.08
Net Sales
2,367.83
2,031.52
2,225.85
1,564.92
2,578.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.7
57.61
282.79
21.22
6.91
Total Income
2,400.53
2,089.13
2,508.64
1,586.14
2,585.58
Total Expenditure
2,070.05
1,832
2,050.27
1,383.99
2,263.36
PBIDT
330.48
257.13
458.37
202.15
322.22
Interest
88.04
73.53
51.25
62.24
114.19
PBDT
242.44
183.6
407.12
139.91
208.03
Depreciation
74.73
64.24
59.66
59.06
61.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.68
5.71
112.45
31.41
0
Deferred Tax
27.25
12.45
-37.76
-11.19
49.41
Reported Profit After Tax
130.78
101.2
272.77
60.63
96.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
16.44
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
130.78
84.76
272.77
60.63
96.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
23.85
170.15
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
130.78
60.91
102.62
60.63
96.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
42.24
32.69
88.1
19.58
31.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.96
30.96
30.96
30.96
30.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.95
12.65
20.59
12.91
12.49
PBDTM(%)
10.23
9.03
18.29
8.94
8.06
PATM(%)
5.52
4.98
12.25
3.87
3.75
