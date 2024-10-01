India Glycols Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.96
30.96
30.96
30.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,685.34
1,556.65
1,480.8
1,214.06
Net Worth
1,716.3
1,587.61
1,511.76
1,245.02
Minority Interest
Debt
1,348.22
1,112.27
968.89
1,064.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
404.15
369.31
340.74
368.38
Total Liabilities
3,468.67
3,069.19
2,821.39
2,677.43
Fixed Assets
3,288.5
2,841.62
2,468.84
2,221.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
1.57
28.62
28.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.74
10.38
5.88
40.99
Networking Capital
36.8
102.51
216.75
288.94
Inventories
1,103.7
753.05
689.43
605.51
Inventory Days
96.95
Sundry Debtors
389.45
436.26
402.33
364.7
Debtor Days
58.39
Other Current Assets
361.83
397.87
576.63
756.48
Sundry Creditors
-1,286.59
-924.44
-800.47
-721.16
Creditor Days
115.47
Other Current Liabilities
-531.59
-560.23
-651.17
-716.59
Cash
137.62
113.1
101.31
97.15
Total Assets
3,468.69
3,069.18
2,821.4
2,677.42
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.