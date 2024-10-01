India Glycols Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
120.32
187.51
148.54
53.95
Depreciation
-75.81
-78.63
-68.73
-67.67
Tax paid
-58.42
-59.24
-50.46
-9.44
Working capital
19.61
129.22
-137.99
-216.77
Other operating items
Operating
5.69
178.84
-108.64
-239.92
Capital expenditure
-12.55
229.65
116.76
147.32
Free cash flow
-6.86
408.49
8.11
-92.6
Equity raised
2,256.57
1,908.71
1,639.73
1,545.09
Investing
0.01
2.64
0
-2.57
Financing
268.33
425.62
-40.93
-1.75
Dividends paid
0
0
12.38
3.09
Net in cash
2,518.05
2,745.47
1,619.29
1,451.26
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.