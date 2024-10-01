iifl-logo-icon 1
India Glycols Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,252.3
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

India Glycols FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

120.32

187.51

148.54

53.95

Depreciation

-75.81

-78.63

-68.73

-67.67

Tax paid

-58.42

-59.24

-50.46

-9.44

Working capital

19.61

129.22

-137.99

-216.77

Other operating items

Operating

5.69

178.84

-108.64

-239.92

Capital expenditure

-12.55

229.65

116.76

147.32

Free cash flow

-6.86

408.49

8.11

-92.6

Equity raised

2,256.57

1,908.71

1,639.73

1,545.09

Investing

0.01

2.64

0

-2.57

Financing

268.33

425.62

-40.93

-1.75

Dividends paid

0

0

12.38

3.09

Net in cash

2,518.05

2,745.47

1,619.29

1,451.26

India Glycols : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More

