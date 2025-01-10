TO THE MEMBERS OF INDIA GLYCOLS LIMITED

I. Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024

1. Opinion

A. We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of India Glycols Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of

Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

B. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit, other comprehensive income, changes equity and its cash flows for the year ended on date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conductedourauditinaccordance withtheStandards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

4. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

B. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

5. Responsibilities of Management and Those in Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financialperformance, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of company Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accountingrecordsinaccordancewiththeprovisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

B. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

6. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

A. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could deficiencies reasonablybeexpectedtoinfluence theeconomic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also

: i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast to significant continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

C. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant in internal control that we identify during our audit.

D. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

E. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the

Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

II. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report)

Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as onMarch31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements; Refer note 39(A)(i), 41 and 42 to the standalone financial statements;

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts; Refer note 52(B) to the standalone financial statements;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 63(d) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on be half of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 63(e) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") on behalf of the Funding Party or

• Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material misstatement. dividend paid by

v) Thefinal the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 57 and 61, to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial March 31, 2024.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act,:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For K.N. Gutgutia & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 304153E) (B.R. GOYAL) Place: Noida Partner Date : 28th May, 2024 (Membership No. 12172) (UDIN : 24012172BJZZDM8977)

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph II point 1 under "Report on Other

Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of India Glycols Limited of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of use-assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies verification the same werenoticed such has been properly adjusted in the books of accounts.

(c) As per the record and information and explanations given to us, we report that, the title deeds for all the immovable properties of the company (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the inventories (except stock in transit, if any, which have been verified based on subsequent receipt /reconciliation) were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals, and the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventories. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investments, or granted secured/unsecured loans/advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provide securities to any parties. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3 (iii) (a), (b) (d), (e), (f) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(c) In respect of loans outstanding on balance sheet date, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by company are in regular. </p>

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year, Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. Details of dues of Custom duty, Service Tax, Sales tax and Excise Duty which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates (Financial Year) Amount Involved (Rs. In Lakhs) Custom Act,1962 Custom Duty Uttarakhand High court 1992-93 11.42 Custom Duty Assistant Commissioner Customs 2004-05, 2009-10 and 2015-16 196.55 Custom Duty* Commissioner Customs(Appeal) 2017-2021 30,718.88 Custom Duty Commissioner Customs(Appeal) 2004-05, 2010-11 763.77 Finance Act,1994 Service Tax Assistant Commissioner LTU-Ahmedabad 2010-11 to 2015-16 2.2 Service Tax Assistant/Deputy Commissioner LTU-GKP 2005-06 to 2008-09, 2010-11 8.09 Service Tax Assistant/Deputy Commissioner LTU-Noida 2015-16 3.51 Central Excise Act,1994 Cenvat Credit Additional Commissioner LTU-KSP 2011-12 to 2013-14 and 2015-16 11.07 Cenvat Credit Commissioner LTU-GKP 2011-12, 2012-13 10.86 Cenvat Credit Superintendent- LTU-GKP 2016-17 1.24 Excise Duty Principal Secretary Excise, Lucknow 2018-19 110.46 Excise Duty Principal Secretary Excise, Lucknow 2018-19 102.24 Excise Duty High court Nainital 2005-06 to 2008-09 46.20 Excise Duty Allahabad High Court 2007-08 to 2011-12 852.57 Excise Duty CESTAT - DELHI 2010-11 961.38

*The Company are in the process of filing appeal before Commissioner of Customs (Appeals), GST Bhawan, NOIDA.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to usand on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, term loans have been applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, the company has not taken any funds from an entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence 3 (xii) ofthe Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) As per the information and explanations and records madeavailable by the management of the company and audit procedure performed, for the related parties transaction entered during the year, the company has complied with the provisions of sec 177 and 188 of the act, wherever applicable. As explained, as per records and details made available to us such related parties transactions have been disclosed in note 56 to the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Ind-AS.

(xiv) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) During the year, the Company has not entered into anynon-cash transaction with Director or person connected with him covered within the meaning of Section 192 of the Act, hence paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core

Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence the reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable / paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix)On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 62 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to information and explanationgiven to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any projects. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx) (b) of the Order are not applicable. Refer note 48 to the standalone financial statements.

For K.N. Gutgutia & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 304153E) (B.R. GOYAL) Place: Noida Partner Date : 28th May, 2024 (Membership No. 12172)

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph II point 2 A (f) under "Report on Other

Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of India Glycols Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls With reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements ofINDIA GLYCOLS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to the standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.