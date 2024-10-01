iifl-logo-icon 1
India Glycols Ltd Board Meeting

India Glycols CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Please find attached Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting21 Sep 202421 Sep 2024
Please find attached update on change in Directorate
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
INDIA GLYCOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Kindly find attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
INDIA GLYCOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Kindly find attached Recommended a dividend of Rs. 8/- per equity share (@ 80%) of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 Kindly find attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
INDIA GLYCOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. The information is being hosted on the Companys website at www.indiaglycols.com. Further as intimated vide our letter dated 26th December 2023 pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting Trading in Securities the Trading Window for trading in the shares of the Company which has been closed for Designated Persons from Monday 1st January 2024 shall remain closed till Sunday 4th February 2024 (both days inclusive). Please find attached kindly find attached UFR along with LRR for Q3/FY 24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

India Glycols: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

