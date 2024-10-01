Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Please find attached Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 21 Sep 2024

Please find attached update on change in Directorate

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

INDIA GLYCOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Kindly find attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

INDIA GLYCOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Kindly find attached Recommended a dividend of Rs. 8/- per equity share (@ 80%) of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 Kindly find attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024