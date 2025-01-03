Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
DSJ Keep Learning Ltd
4.53
|-0.11
|-2.37
|70.54
|230.5
LCC Infotech Ltd
9.76
|0.45
|4.83
|123.56
|0
CL Educate Ltd
116.21
|-3.02
|-2.53
|628.68
|80.51
Career Point Ltd
399.35
|-11.80
|-2.87
|726.54
|21.02
Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd
16.9
|0.00
|0.00
|71.51
|0
MT Educare Ltd
2.62
|0.12
|4.80
|18.92
|0
Global Education Ltd
79.12
|5.43
|7.37
|402.73
|12.75
G-Tec Janix Education Ltd
35.75
|1.57
|4.59
|36.43
|68.36
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
242.98
|-0.91
|-0.37
|1734.45
|82.85
Arihant Academy Ltd
247.35
|-5.05
|-2.00
|149.78
|98.59
Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd
39.35
|-1.10
|-2.72
|35.27
|0
Docmode Health Technologies Ltd
88.75
|2.75
|3.20
|27.89
|138.71
Drone Destination Ltd
211
|-4.30
|-2.00
|512.73
|73.73
Addictive Learning Technology Ltd
350.5
|-3.30
|-0.93
|557.64
|86.08
Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd
316.95
|-0.95
|-0.30
|68.78
|175.64
