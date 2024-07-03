SectorEducation
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹247.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.81
Day's High₹242.45
Day's Low₹242.4
52 Week's High₹252.4
52 Week's Low₹117
Book Value₹38.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)146.78
P/E96.62
EPS2.56
Divi. Yield0.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.06
6.06
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.15
13.6
4.92
2.9
Net Worth
21.21
19.66
4.93
2.91
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15.21
14.08
19.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.21
14.08
19.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.02
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anil Suresh Kapasi
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Umesh Anand Pangam
Director
Harsh Anil Kapasi
Director
Kirti Umesh Pangam
Independent Director
Manish Khodidas Desai
Independent Director
Himanshu Rajanikant Mody
Independent Director
Chintan Sureshbhai Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deeksha Tiwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arihant Academy Ltd
Summary
Arihant Academy Limited was originally incorporated under the name India Tutorials Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 on October 30, 2007. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Arihant Academy Private Limited via Shareholders Resolution dated September 18, 2012. Consequently, Company converted to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Arihant Academy Limited vide Special Resolution held on September 09, 2022. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 19, 2022 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in providing coaching services and parallel educational support vertical in the western suburbs of Mumbai for Class 8, 9 and 10 for both State Board and ICSE Board; Class 11 and 12 for commerce and science section; tutoring students in science field for entrance exams such as JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced) and MHT- CET (State level), NEET (National Level), MHT- CET (State Level, Maharashtra) and preparing students for professional exams such as CS and CA for entry level and second level exam, in the commerce section. Mr. Anil Suresh Kapasi and Umesh Anand Pangam are current Promoters of the Company. Under their leadership, the Company hasdeveloped a base in the coaching classes sector from setting up of 8 branches at the time of taking over the business of M/s. Arihant Academy to 14 branches. It caters to around 6,000 students from these above 14 coaching centers. Mr. Anil Suresh K
The Arihant Academy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹242.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arihant Academy Ltd is ₹146.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arihant Academy Ltd is 96.62 and 7.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arihant Academy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arihant Academy Ltd is ₹117 and ₹252.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arihant Academy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 43.81%, 6 Month at 98.20%, 3 Month at 25.21% and 1 Month at 18.92%.
