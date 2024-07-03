iifl-logo-icon 1
Arihant Academy Ltd Share Price

242.4
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:31:09 PM

  • Open0
  • Day's High242.45
  • 52 Wk High252.4
  • Prev. Close247.35
  • Day's Low242.4
  • 52 Wk Low 117
  • Turnover (lac)5.81
  • P/E96.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.84
  • EPS2.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)146.78
  • Div. Yield0.4
Arihant Academy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

0

Prev. Close

247.35

Turnover(Lac.)

5.81

Day's High

242.45

Day's Low

242.4

52 Week's High

252.4

52 Week's Low

117

Book Value

38.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

146.78

P/E

96.62

EPS

2.56

Divi. Yield

0.4

Arihant Academy Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Arihant Academy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Arihant Academy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:03 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.53%

Non-Promoter- 32.46%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arihant Academy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.06

6.06

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.15

13.6

4.92

2.9

Net Worth

21.21

19.66

4.93

2.91

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15.21

14.08

19.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.21

14.08

19.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.02

0.01

Arihant Academy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arihant Academy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anil Suresh Kapasi

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Umesh Anand Pangam

Director

Harsh Anil Kapasi

Director

Kirti Umesh Pangam

Independent Director

Manish Khodidas Desai

Independent Director

Himanshu Rajanikant Mody

Independent Director

Chintan Sureshbhai Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deeksha Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arihant Academy Ltd

Summary

Arihant Academy Limited was originally incorporated under the name India Tutorials Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 on October 30, 2007. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Arihant Academy Private Limited via Shareholders Resolution dated September 18, 2012. Consequently, Company converted to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Arihant Academy Limited vide Special Resolution held on September 09, 2022. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 19, 2022 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in providing coaching services and parallel educational support vertical in the western suburbs of Mumbai for Class 8, 9 and 10 for both State Board and ICSE Board; Class 11 and 12 for commerce and science section; tutoring students in science field for entrance exams such as JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced) and MHT- CET (State level), NEET (National Level), MHT- CET (State Level, Maharashtra) and preparing students for professional exams such as CS and CA for entry level and second level exam, in the commerce section. Mr. Anil Suresh Kapasi and Umesh Anand Pangam are current Promoters of the Company. Under their leadership, the Company hasdeveloped a base in the coaching classes sector from setting up of 8 branches at the time of taking over the business of M/s. Arihant Academy to 14 branches. It caters to around 6,000 students from these above 14 coaching centers. Mr. Anil Suresh K
Company FAQs

What is the Arihant Academy Ltd share price today?

The Arihant Academy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹242.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Academy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arihant Academy Ltd is ₹146.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arihant Academy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arihant Academy Ltd is 96.62 and 7.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arihant Academy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arihant Academy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arihant Academy Ltd is ₹117 and ₹252.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arihant Academy Ltd?

Arihant Academy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 43.81%, 6 Month at 98.20%, 3 Month at 25.21% and 1 Month at 18.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arihant Academy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arihant Academy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.54 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.46 %

