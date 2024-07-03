Summary

Arihant Academy Limited was originally incorporated under the name India Tutorials Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 on October 30, 2007. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Arihant Academy Private Limited via Shareholders Resolution dated September 18, 2012. Consequently, Company converted to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Arihant Academy Limited vide Special Resolution held on September 09, 2022. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 19, 2022 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in providing coaching services and parallel educational support vertical in the western suburbs of Mumbai for Class 8, 9 and 10 for both State Board and ICSE Board; Class 11 and 12 for commerce and science section; tutoring students in science field for entrance exams such as JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced) and MHT- CET (State level), NEET (National Level), MHT- CET (State Level, Maharashtra) and preparing students for professional exams such as CS and CA for entry level and second level exam, in the commerce section. Mr. Anil Suresh Kapasi and Umesh Anand Pangam are current Promoters of the Company. Under their leadership, the Company hasdeveloped a base in the coaching classes sector from setting up of 8 branches at the time of taking over the business of M/s. Arihant Academy to 14 branches. It caters to around 6,000 students from these above 14 coaching centers. Mr. Anil Suresh K

Read More