Arihant Academy Ltd Summary

Arihant Academy Limited was originally incorporated under the name India Tutorials Private Limited under Companies Act, 1956 on October 30, 2007. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Arihant Academy Private Limited via Shareholders Resolution dated September 18, 2012. Consequently, Company converted to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Arihant Academy Limited vide Special Resolution held on September 09, 2022. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 19, 2022 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in providing coaching services and parallel educational support vertical in the western suburbs of Mumbai for Class 8, 9 and 10 for State Board, ICSE and ICSE Board; Class 11 and 12 for commerce and science section; tutoring students in science field for entrance exams such as JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced) and MHT- CET (State level), NEET (National Level), MHT- CET (State Level, Maharashtra) and preparing students for professional exams such as CS and CA for entry level and second level exam, in commerce section. Mr. Anil Suresh Kapasi and Umesh Anand Pangam are current Promoters of the Company. Under their leadership, the Company hasdeveloped a base in the coaching classes sector from setting up of 8 branches at the time of taking over the business of M/s. Arihant Academy to 14 branches. It caters to around 6,000 students from these above 14 coaching centers. Mr. Anil Suresh Kapasi, looks after Science Section whereas Mr. Umesh Anand Pangam overviews ICSE, SSC and Commerce Section. In 2009, the Company acquired the running business of M/s. Arihant Academy, partnership firm having 8 centres.In 2010, it launched 5 new centres in Western Suburbs in Mumbai. It introduced coaching for XI, XII, JEE, MHT-CET & NEET in Science stream and FYJC & SYJC in Commerce stream in year 2011.In 2014, it launched a centre at a prime location in Ashokvan, Dahisar East. It launched coaching for Professional Courses like Chartered Accountancy Level-I known as CAFC and Company Secretary Level-I known as CSEET.The Company launched Chartered Accountancy Level-II named as Chartered Accountancy Intermediate and Company Secretary Level-II named as Company Secretary Executive in 2015. In 2018, it launched coaching for Grade 8th, 9th & 10th ICSE Board. It launched a dedicated centre for professional courses and junior college for commerce stream in Borivali West.The Company was the first institute in Mumbai to conduct Live online lectures during pandemic during year 2020, which crossed successful coaching of over 1,00,000 students.In 2021, it launched a centre at a prime location in I.C. Colony, Borivali West.In December, 2022, the Company came out with a Public Issue by issuing 16,35,200 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each and by raising Rs. 14.72 Crores through Fresh Issue.The Company launched CBSE Education in 2023-24.