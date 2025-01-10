iifl-logo-icon 1
Arihant Academy Ltd Balance Sheet

242.4
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.06

6.06

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.15

13.6

4.92

2.9

Net Worth

21.21

19.66

4.93

2.91

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

1.28

0.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.21

19.66

6.21

3.4

Fixed Assets

5.89

2.28

2.67

2.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.62

0.3

0.24

0.24

Networking Capital

-5.21

1.85

0.21

-0.3

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.06

0.41

0

0.72

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9

9.83

5.05

3.88

Sundry Creditors

-0.62

-0.12

-0.16

-0.12

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-13.65

-8.27

-4.68

-4.78

Cash

19.89

15.22

3.09

0.54

Total Assets

21.19

19.65

6.22

3.4

