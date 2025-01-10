Arihant Academy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.06
6.06
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.15
13.6
4.92
2.9
Net Worth
21.21
19.66
4.93
2.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1.28
0.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.21
19.66
6.21
3.4
Fixed Assets
5.89
2.28
2.67
2.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.62
0.3
0.24
0.24
Networking Capital
-5.21
1.85
0.21
-0.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.06
0.41
0
0.72
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9
9.83
5.05
3.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.62
-0.12
-0.16
-0.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-13.65
-8.27
-4.68
-4.78
Cash
19.89
15.22
3.09
0.54
Total Assets
21.19
19.65
6.22
3.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.