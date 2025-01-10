Audited Financial Statements

TO THE MEMBERS OF ARIHANT ACADEMY LIMITED (formerly known as Arihant Academy Private Limited) Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Arihant Academy Limited (the "Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs the profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, pro t/loss, change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls and ensuring their operating effectiveness and the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not evidencethatis detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statement made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be in uenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit ndings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

• We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

• In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

• The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

• In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

• On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

• With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has a pending litigation as disclosed with impact as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements refer Note No.23 to the financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) [a] On the basis of written representations received and taken on record from the management, no funds other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

[b] further, management has represented that no funds other as disclosed in the notes to the accounts have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Benficiaries; and

[c] Based on our audit procedures nothing has come to our notice that can cause us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in Note No 32 to the financial statements, the board of Directors of the company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(vi) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, managerial remuneration paid is as per the limits prescribed by Section 197(5).

(vii) Based on our examination which included test checks the company have used an accounting software/other software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

For G.P. KAPADIA & CO. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 104768W) Atul B. Desai Partner Membership No.:030850 Place: Mumbai Date: 28th May 2024 UDIN: 24030850BKAVUU6713

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Arihant Academy Limited. on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible asset:

a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B)The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

b) The Company has not carried out physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

c) The Company do not hold any immovable properties in its name, so this paragraph 3(i)(c) is not applicable.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during year;

e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As per information provided and explained to us by company, the company does not have any inventories during the year and hence the paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) As per information provided and explained to us by company, the company does not have any working capital hence the paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a)Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity as below: [A] The company has not provided any loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Amount (Rs.) outstanding as on 31st March, 2023 Aggregate Amount received (Rs.) during the year Interest Accured during the year Amount (Rs.) outstanding as on 31st March, 2024 Related Parties 86.30 - - 86.30 Other Parties 285.05 108.05 108.05 198.24 Total 371.35 108.05 108.05 236.30

(b) As per information provided and explained to us by the company, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and the repayments or receipt have been regular.

(d)According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e)According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no loan or advances in nature of loans granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f)According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment are detailed below:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Related Parties Others Repayable on Demand (A) 86.30 198.24 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of - - Repayment (B) Total 86.30 236.30

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security are not applicable. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits from public during the year in terms of the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. vi. As the company is not a manufacturing concern, the maintenance of cost records as prescribed by the Central Government under Sub Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

vii. (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, Provident fund, Employees state Insurance, Income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year and no such dues are outstanding for more than six months from the date they became payable except as given below:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period for which the amount relates The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4.41 A.Y. 2012-13

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. The company is audited by its previous auditor only in the current year, hence clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As per information and explanation provided to us, section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) is not applicable.

xxi. In our opinion, the financial statements are standalone; Hence, paragraph 3(xxi) is not applicable.

For G. P. Kapadia & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.104768W Atul B. Desai Partner Membership No.030850 Place: Mumbai Date: 28th May 2024 UDIN: 24030850BKAVUU6713

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Arihant Academy Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Arihant Academy Limited as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

• Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

• Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).