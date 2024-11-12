Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 28 Dec 2024

Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 28, 2024 has approved the investment by acquisition of the whole business on goingconcern basis through slump sale of related party entity i.e. M/s. TEAM ARIHANT CARMEL ACADEMY LLP

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 19, 2024 for approval of proposal of investment by acquiring substantial management power and control in Zen Education and Learning (ZEAL).

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other agenda items. Arihant Academy Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024 and approved the unaudited Financial result for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 13 May 2024