|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Dec 2024
|28 Dec 2024
|Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 28, 2024 has approved the investment by acquisition of the whole business on goingconcern basis through slump sale of related party entity i.e. M/s. TEAM ARIHANT CARMEL ACADEMY LLP
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 19, 2024 for approval of proposal of investment by acquiring substantial management power and control in Zen Education and Learning (ZEAL).
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other agenda items. Arihant Academy Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024 and approved the unaudited Financial result for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend. Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024 for Approval of Financial Results and declaration of Dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.