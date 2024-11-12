iifl-logo-icon 1
Arihant Academy Ltd Board Meeting

241
(-0.41%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:13 PM

Arihant Academy CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Dec 202428 Dec 2024
Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 28, 2024 has approved the investment by acquisition of the whole business on goingconcern basis through slump sale of related party entity i.e. M/s. TEAM ARIHANT CARMEL ACADEMY LLP
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 19, 2024 for approval of proposal of investment by acquiring substantial management power and control in Zen Education and Learning (ZEAL).
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Intimation of Board Meeting for approval of Standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other agenda items. Arihant Academy Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024 and approved the unaudited Financial result for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202413 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend. Arihant Academy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024 for Approval of Financial Results and declaration of Dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Arihant Academy: Related News

No Record Found

