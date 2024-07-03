iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Education Ltd Share Price

73.74
(-6.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open79.12
  • Day's High79.84
  • 52 Wk High153.08
  • Prev. Close79.12
  • Day's Low73.5
  • 52 Wk Low 65.53
  • Turnover (lac)61.52
  • P/E13.69
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value20.04
  • EPS5.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)375.35
  • Div. Yield2.53
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Global Education Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

79.12

Prev. Close

79.12

Turnover(Lac.)

61.52

Day's High

79.84

Day's Low

73.5

52 Week's High

153.08

52 Week's Low

65.53

Book Value

20.04

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

375.35

P/E

13.69

EPS

5.78

Divi. Yield

2.53

Global Education Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 04 Nov, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

arrow

Global Education Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Global Education Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.93%

Non-Promoter- 29.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Global Education Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.18

10.18

10.18

10.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75.5

55.24

36.53

29.66

Net Worth

85.68

65.42

46.71

39.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

39.4

25.59

26

31.56

yoy growth (%)

53.93

-1.57

-17.6

20.71

Raw materials

-2.56

-1.01

-2.98

-12.18

As % of sales

6.49

3.96

11.48

38.6

Employee costs

-2.24

-3.69

-4.06

-3.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.57

4.36

10.66

9.89

Depreciation

-3.88

-1.36

-2.54

-2.24

Tax paid

-3.72

-1.21

-2.79

-2.93

Working capital

-4.74

4.82

7.39

10.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

53.93

-1.57

-17.6

20.71

Op profit growth

336.59

-65.11

5.5

40.25

EBIT growth

232.87

-59.57

7.53

34.27

Net profit growth

244.16

-59.95

13.09

38.87

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

74.31

61.98

39.4

26.01

29.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

74.31

61.98

39.4

26.01

29.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.34

2.23

1.87

2.48

2.01

View Annually Results

Global Education Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Global Education Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Aditya Bhandari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Pacheriwala

Non Executive Director

Gururaj Karajagi

Independent Director

Shunali Nagarkatti

Independent Director

Inder Krishen Bhat

Independent Director

Surekha Thacker

Independent Director

Rajan Madhaorao Welukar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Global Education Ltd

Summary

Global Education Limited was incorporated on June 30, 2011 as Global Business School (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 30, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Consequently, the Company name was changed from Global Business School (India) Private Limited to Global Education Private Limited on December 12, 2011 by the Registrar of Companies, at Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Global Education Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 15, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.The Company has been established as a Service Provider Company, providing number of business support services to variousorganizations. The services include various business support services to educational institutions, corporates and banks. The Companyprovides services such as infrastructural facilities, conduct of online examinations, training including medical training, Soft Skilldevelopment, marketing and publicity through various modes like print media, television advertisement and related services likedesigning, space management, etc. It also acts as a supplier for items like computer hardware and accessories, tools, printed materialslike prospectus, journals, books, stationary items, etc. mainly for educational institutions.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified as an educational service provider an
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Global Education Ltd share price today?

The Global Education Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Global Education Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Education Ltd is ₹375.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Global Education Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Global Education Ltd is 13.69 and 4.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Global Education Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Education Ltd is ₹65.53 and ₹153.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Global Education Ltd?

Global Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.31%, 3 Years at 77.32%, 1 Year at -38.86%, 6 Month at 16.39%, 3 Month at 8.01% and 1 Month at -0.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Global Education Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Global Education Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.06 %

