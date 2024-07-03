Summary

Global Education Limited was incorporated on June 30, 2011 as Global Business School (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 30, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Consequently, the Company name was changed from Global Business School (India) Private Limited to Global Education Private Limited on December 12, 2011 by the Registrar of Companies, at Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Global Education Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 15, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.The Company has been established as a Service Provider Company, providing number of business support services to variousorganizations. The services include various business support services to educational institutions, corporates and banks. The Companyprovides services such as infrastructural facilities, conduct of online examinations, training including medical training, Soft Skilldevelopment, marketing and publicity through various modes like print media, television advertisement and related services likedesigning, space management, etc. It also acts as a supplier for items like computer hardware and accessories, tools, printed materialslike prospectus, journals, books, stationary items, etc. mainly for educational institutions.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified as an educational service provider an

Read More