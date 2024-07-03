SectorEducation
Open₹79.12
Prev. Close₹79.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹61.52
Day's High₹79.84
Day's Low₹73.5
52 Week's High₹153.08
52 Week's Low₹65.53
Book Value₹20.04
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)375.35
P/E13.69
EPS5.78
Divi. Yield2.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.18
10.18
10.18
10.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.5
55.24
36.53
29.66
Net Worth
85.68
65.42
46.71
39.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.4
25.59
26
31.56
yoy growth (%)
53.93
-1.57
-17.6
20.71
Raw materials
-2.56
-1.01
-2.98
-12.18
As % of sales
6.49
3.96
11.48
38.6
Employee costs
-2.24
-3.69
-4.06
-3.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.57
4.36
10.66
9.89
Depreciation
-3.88
-1.36
-2.54
-2.24
Tax paid
-3.72
-1.21
-2.79
-2.93
Working capital
-4.74
4.82
7.39
10.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
53.93
-1.57
-17.6
20.71
Op profit growth
336.59
-65.11
5.5
40.25
EBIT growth
232.87
-59.57
7.53
34.27
Net profit growth
244.16
-59.95
13.09
38.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
74.31
61.98
39.4
26.01
29.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
74.31
61.98
39.4
26.01
29.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.34
2.23
1.87
2.48
2.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Whole-time Director
Aditya Bhandari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti Pacheriwala
Non Executive Director
Gururaj Karajagi
Independent Director
Shunali Nagarkatti
Independent Director
Inder Krishen Bhat
Independent Director
Surekha Thacker
Independent Director
Rajan Madhaorao Welukar
Summary
Global Education Limited was incorporated on June 30, 2011 as Global Business School (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 30, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Consequently, the Company name was changed from Global Business School (India) Private Limited to Global Education Private Limited on December 12, 2011 by the Registrar of Companies, at Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Global Education Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 15, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.The Company has been established as a Service Provider Company, providing number of business support services to variousorganizations. The services include various business support services to educational institutions, corporates and banks. The Companyprovides services such as infrastructural facilities, conduct of online examinations, training including medical training, Soft Skilldevelopment, marketing and publicity through various modes like print media, television advertisement and related services likedesigning, space management, etc. It also acts as a supplier for items like computer hardware and accessories, tools, printed materialslike prospectus, journals, books, stationary items, etc. mainly for educational institutions.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified as an educational service provider an
The Global Education Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Global Education Ltd is ₹375.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Global Education Ltd is 13.69 and 4.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Global Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Global Education Ltd is ₹65.53 and ₹153.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Global Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.31%, 3 Years at 77.32%, 1 Year at -38.86%, 6 Month at 16.39%, 3 Month at 8.01% and 1 Month at -0.20%.
