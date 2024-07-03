Global Education Ltd Summary

Global Education Limited was incorporated on June 30, 2011 as Global Business School (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 30, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Consequently, the Company name was changed from Global Business School (India) Private Limited to Global Education Private Limited on December 12, 2011 by the Registrar of Companies, at Mumbai. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Global Education Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 15, 2016 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.The Company has been established as a Service Provider Company, providing number of business support services to variousorganizations. The services include various business support services to educational institutions, corporates and banks. The Companyprovides services such as infrastructural facilities, conduct of online examinations, training including medical training, Soft Skilldevelopment, marketing and publicity through various modes like print media, television advertisement and related services likedesigning, space management, etc. It also acts as a supplier for items like computer hardware and accessories, tools, printed materialslike prospectus, journals, books, stationary items, etc. mainly for educational institutions.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified as an educational service provider and expert consultancy firm. It is headquartered in Mumbai with another branch in Nagpur. With a big team of qualified professionals and Industry expertise, the company have clients worldwide. The Company offers Business Management Consulting Services and advices to over 36 major organizations and institutes. Over 83% of the work for Global Education originated from the existing clients and their referrals. The Company focused in delivering skill and educational interventions to the sections of societies and parts of the country where they are most needed and the youth have limited exposure and lack access to opportunities in achieving their career or livelihood goals. The initial phase of the Companys growth focused in establishing as the only education- based company providing high quality technology and content solutions to education institutions and concurrently ramping up market reach and presence. This was followed by focused expansion of the footprint across professional training and skill developments to corporate, teachers and students for human capital development and other various business support services to education institutions; to become Indias largest education service provider company. The Company came up with a public issue of 6,83,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 10.24 Crore in February, 2017.In 2022-23, the Company acquired Yola Stays Private Limited an Associate of the Company. Further, in FY 2023-24, the Company acquired OwnPrep Private Limited a Subsidiary of the Company effective from October 16, 2023.