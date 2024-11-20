iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Education Ltd Corporate Actions

68.15
(2.47%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:56 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 04 Nov, 2024

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

arrow

Global Education: Related News

No Record Found

